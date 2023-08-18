Arizona DPS K-9 officer passes away after eight years of service

DPS K-9 Officer Fallon passed away on Monday after eight years of service

The Arizona Department of Public Safety announced on Friday the passing of their beloved K-9 officer Fallon a 9.5-year-old golden retriever.

Fallon passed away on Monday following a battle with cancer. She had served with the department since 2015 and spent the majority of her time at the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center in Phoenix as a service dog, comforting detectives, analysts and other personnel tasked with handling distressing information and images of crimes.

She made visits to units agency wide following stressful events to provide support to staff.

"Fallon’s sweet and comforting demeanor had the unique ability to help people decompress even during the most challenging times," read a press release from DPS.

When Fallon was almost two years old, she was donated to DPS by the 100 Club of Arizona and For Those Without a Voice. She was intended to work as both an electronics detection and service dog, sniffing out hidden storage devices and digital evidence while also helping employees cope with stressful situations.

Her handlers quickly discovered, however, that her loving and outgoing personality made her better suited solely for service work, according to DPS.

While her favorite activity was simply being around people, her handler Detective Jeff Easton said Fallon also loved snacks, toys, hanging out at the range where he serves as a firearm instructor, and riding around on the UTV. She was always ready to work, eagerly waiting at the door to put on her harness and jump in the car each day, according to DPS.

DPS thanked Fallon for her service in the press release and said she will be missed.

