Arizona duo charged with child abuse, fentanyl distribution after drug-filled RV bust near Mitchell

Apr. 18—MITCHELL — An Arizona duo is facing child abuse and drug manufacturing charges, among others, in Davison County after they allegedly used their RV as a mobile drug distributor.

Jamie Bosone, 37, and Daniel Smythe, 38, both of Mesa, Arizona, were each charged with multiple felonies in connection with the investigation.

At approximately 1 p.m. on April 10, authorities in Davison County were dispatched to Betts Campground, approximately five miles west of Mitchell, for a report of a disturbance and suspected drug activity.

According to court documents, when police arrived, they spoke with the pair and discovered Smythe was in possession of four grams of crushed fentanyl worn on a lanyard around his neck, a syringe with fentanyl residue and a tin with 36 "dosages" of fentanyl tablets.

To prevent any destruction of evidence, authorities prevented Bosone and Smythe from entering the RV while a search warrant was obtained.

While gathering information surrounding the original 911 call, officers learned the pair had locked-out a 70-year-old "frail" woman with a medical condition in the cold and wind. Police say the 70-year-old woman was not properly dressed for the weather at the time.

Court documents allege that Bosone became both verbally and physically obstructive to the investigation and was resistant when police placed her under arrest on an initial charge of obstruction of justice.

After the search warrant was approved by a judge, authorities learned that Bosone and Smythe had taken the RV across the country with a 4-year-old minor child and had no connection to South Dakota.

Charging documents claim the duo used drugs in the RV with the child present, which can be considered a form of child abuse or neglect under South Dakota law. The RV had also been used to keep and store controlled substances.

Inside, investigators found and seized eight grams of fentanyl, under two ounces of marijuana, a digital scale, as well as "several pieces" of marijuana and other narcotic paraphernalia.

While being booked into the jail, authorities say they discovered two vials of fentanyl in Smythe's socks.

Bosone and Smythe were each charged with possession of fentanyl, distribution of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a place for drugs to be used or kept, possession of marijuana, neglect of a minor, abuse or neglect of an elder, obstructing law enforcement and resisting arrest. Smythe was additionally charged with possession of steroids and possession of unauthorized articles in a jail.

If convicted on all charges, Bosone could face nearly 60 years in prison plus be ordered to pay fines of approximately $114,000. Smythe could be sentenced similarly, with additional time for charges he sustained individually.

Both are set to appear in a Davison County courtroom for an initial appearance and arraignment on April 26.