Arizona economic coalition makes deal with Ukraine to help war effort against Russia

An Arizona-based economic coalition is stepping up to bring proposals from state military and industry contractors to the country in an effort to support Ukraine in their war with Russia and reconstruction effort.

As controversy swirls in Congress surrounding the funding of Ukraine, the Arizona proposals include using 3D home printing to quickly rebuild homes destroyed in the war, developing a new energy grid, introducing technology that detects and destroys land mines with drones and autonomous vehicles and more.

Last month in Washington, D.C., surrounded by leaders from each of their respective governing bodies, the Arizona Defense and Industry Coalition signed an agreement with Ukraine to establish these business relationships between Arizona companies and the country. AZDIC leaders and five Arizona companies have since traveled to Ukraine for a defense and industries conference in Kyiv.

"We wanted to create an opportunity to have more direct lines of communication between Arizona and Ukraine," AZDIC President Lynndy Smith said. "It was our promise that we would come back to Arizona and to work with our network of over 1,200 defense contractors to actually find actionable solutions that meet those very specific needs."

AZDIC will act as a liaison between Ukraine and contractors in the state to streamline Ukraine's acquisition of essential resources in Arizona, as well as bring new projects to the country, such as munitions, drones and artificial intelligence. AZDIC will work with Ukraine to identify the needs and problems of the country that connected Arizona contractors can solve.

The partnership came about after AZDIC members and state leaders had the opportunity to visit Ukraine in June. For the proposals that are coming out of this partnership, 70% of them are reconstruction-focused, while the other 30% is defense-focused, said Rick Stilgenbauer, a senior public policy advisor for Squire Patton Boggs.

At the signing, AZDIC presented Ukraine with a 170-page document detailing the various companies' proposals. Some of these proposals included the creation of a joint munitions industry between Arizona and Ukraine, agricultural reconstruction efforts and the development of micro campuses across Ukraine to help the country create a new constitution after the war.

Arizona is the first state to have that type of contract and relationship with the country, and while Utah signed a similar contract with Ukraine just after AZDIC did, Arizona already had come to the table with 55 proposals for the country while Utah's journey was just getting started, Stilgenbauer said. Sixteen of those proposals came from the University of Arizona.

UA's project proposals include efforts to address medical professional and public health personnel shortages in Ukraine; to improve the national health care network to help with Ukrainians suffering with Long COVID-19 related illnesses; to restore environmental lands affected by the war; and to create a sustainable supply of high-quality water in Ukraine and more, Stilgenbauer said.

"There are many opportunities that are coming out of Arizona that are very eager to work in Ukraine," Smith said. "We have solutions that could be implemented tomorrow in Ukraine and then we have some that may take a little bit."

The specific details on how these Arizona companies will be compensated for these projects still needs to be nailed down. However, the projects likely will get funded in different ways.

As the method of compensation will depend on the project, the majority of funding will likely be through private-public partnerships, fully private partnerships, funding opportunities for direct investments through the United States government and organizations such as Export-Import Bank of the United States, the World Bank, the United Nations and the U.S. State Department.

High-profile officials from both governing bodies attended the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, including Ukraine Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, who signed the agreement with Smith; Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; and Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., who recently returned from a trip to Ukraine. During AZDIC's more recent trip to Ukraine at the end of September, the conference was hosted by Zelenskyy himself and included 252 attendees from more than 30 countries, AZDIC's news release said.

"Arizona has already played a critical role in supporting Ukraine's defense against Russia's illegal invasion, and this agreement will further strengthen our partnership while bolstering Arizona's defense community," Kelly said in a written statement.

