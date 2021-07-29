Arizona election ballots removed from audit site
Maricopa County has picked up nearly 2.1 million 2020 election ballots that were subpoenaed earlier this year by the state Senate for an audit. (July 29)
The subpoenas come just days after Donald Trump espoused debunked conspiracy theories about the county's routers during a speech in Phoenix.
Auditors working on the Arizona Senate-led Maricopa County 2020 general election review completed a third and final ballot recount late on Wednesday and prepared materials to return to county custody on Thursday.
"I cannot be locked out of a process that is at its most critical phase," Bennett told a talk show host on Wednesday.
The false figure relies on a mix of bad data, conspiratorial claims about paper ballots, and misconceptions about Arizona's election administration.
A Republican lawmaker in Pennsylvania has come out against his colleagues' "forensic" audit of the 2020 election, becoming the party's first statewide official to publicly call for an end to the effort and warn of electoral consequences for the party. In an op-ed on Thursday, state senator Dan Laughlin says that moves to investigate Donald Trump's loss to President Joe Biden in the state are being made "absent credible evidence of fraud" and won't change the outcome, as some voters hope. "The current attempt to discredit the 2020 election results runs headlong into an unmistakable truth," wrote Laughlin, a centre-right Republican from Erie County.
Top House Republicans blasted the Democratic-led Federal Trade Commission Thursday, criticizing them for unfairly consolidating agency power, expanding regulatory authority in a partisan manner, and abandoning bipartisan transparency processes.
Cyber Ninjas, which leads the much-criticized ballot audit in Maricopa County, Arizona, released a donor list heavy with Trump supporters.
Chief Judge Beryl Howell questioned whether allowing defendants to plead guilty to low-level offenses would deter people from storming the Capitol again.View Entire Post ›
Jack Griffith pleaded guilty on Thursday to demonstrating in the Capitol.View Entire Post ›
A day after the U.S. Senate passed a major bipartisan milestone on infrastructure, Republicans in the House of Representatives lapsed into bitter partisanship and infighting, attacking both Democrats and Republican opponents of former President Donald Trump. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and other Republicans poured scorn on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and blamed President Joe Biden for a host of national ills including inflation, violent crime, illegal border crossings and what he termed politically motivated COVID-19 health guidelines.
There's mounting fury on the right about efforts to enforce the new House requirement as Covid's Delta variant spreads.
The Arizona Senate is asking for documents from Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state, related to the GOP-led chamber's audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County.
Former President Donald Trump decried Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for his "weak leadership" of the Republican Party.
A Florida school board voted Wednesday to require all students and faculty to wear masks inside schools for the fall semester, a policy at odds with Gov. Ron DeSantis's stance against making face covers compulsory.
Former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick becomes highest-ranking U.S. Catholic charged with sexual abuse
GOP lawmaker says his colleague found an elaborate way to evade House mask fines
U.S. Capitol Police were authorized to arrest visitors and staff for refusal to wear masks, according to a memo obtained by Rep. Kat Cammack.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sidestepped a question about whether he still thinks former President Donald Trump bears responsibility for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, saying that information he learned since then backs up his pivoting to place blame on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for security failures that day.
New CBS News polling looks at the political divide over new voting legislation and restrictions, as well as the effects both parties believe they could have. Stephen Ansolabehere, professor of government at Harvard University, spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about what's driving these opinions on voting laws.
The former corrections officers allegedly threatened violence and death if their victims didn’t comply, according to the Department of Justice.