Arizona election officials have only found 182 cases of potential fraud out of over 3 million votes

Cyber Ninjas owner Doug Logan, left, a Florida-based consultancy, talks about overseeing a 2020 election ballot audit ordered by the Republican lead Arizona Senate at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in April, 2021. Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Election officials in Arizona have only found 182 cases of potential voter fraud out of more than 3 million ballots cast in the 2020 election, the Associated Press reported Friday.

The findings come amid a controversial "audit" being conducted in Maricopa County by a private firm, Cyber Ninjas. Commissioned by the state's GOP-led state Senate, that review has been dismissed by experts as a partisan endeavor intended to substantiate former President Donald Trump's false claims that he won.

According to the AP, of the 182 potential cases of fraud, only four have had enough evidence for authorities to pursue charges. No one has been convicted.

President Joe Biden won Arizona by more than 10,000 votes.

"The fact of the matter is that election officials across the state are highly invested in helping to ensure the integrity of our elections and the public's confidence in them," Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, told the AP. "And part of that entails taking potential voter fraud seriously."

On Friday, Arizona Democrats held a press conference to urge Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, to investigate claimsthat former President Trump and his allies violated state law by pressuring local elections officials to overturn Biden's victory.

