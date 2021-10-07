Arizona election officials testify before Congress
Members of Congress questioned Arizona election officials about the recount process of the 2020 election. CBS News political reporter Adam Brewster joins CBSN with more.
Members of Congress questioned Arizona election officials about the recount process of the 2020 election. CBS News political reporter Adam Brewster joins CBSN with more.
In a rally in Perry, Georgia, last month, former President Donald Trump suggested to the audience that Democratic voting rights […] The post Stacey Abrams responds to Trump’s comment about her bid for Georgia governor appeared first on TheGrio.
Both Stacey Abrams and Donald Trump planned their stolen election claims well in advance and, after they lost, raised money off their lies.
Talk about a ridiculous waste of time and money.
A veteran Justice Department attorney paved the way for congressional testimony but limited the topics former officials were permitted to discuss.
Mike Pence told her, “I love your heart.” Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio confided in her that Donald Trump would soon announce he was running again for president in 2024. Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee for governor of Virginia, revealed to her that he could not publicly press his anti-abortion agenda for fear of losing independent voters. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times All of them made these comments to Lauren Windsor, a liberal activist who has turned a hidden camer
White House counsel Pat Cipollone likened Trump’s effort to a “murder-suicide pact," a Judiciary Committee probe found.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who has clashed repeatedly with Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt and his appointees over the state's response to COVID-19 in schools, said Thursday she will switch parties and run as a Democrat against him next year. A longtime Republican first elected in 2014, Hofmeister said the decision to switch parties and run for governor was a difficult one, but one she took because “Kevin Stitt has hijacked the Republican Party here in Oklahoma." “I'm switching parties in hopes of building the Oklahoma I've always known our state can be."
Reuters/Dustin ChambersOn Jan. 3, days before Donald Trump’s supporters went on to ransack the U.S. Capitol, the president allegedly opened a high-stakes Oval Office meeting by complaining to his acting attorney general that he was doing nothing to help him “overturn” his election defeat by Joe Biden.The extraordinary claim was made by former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen in an interim report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday morning. It concludes that Trump and his
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyLast week, Donald Trump announced the exile of his confidant and former top campaign aide Corey Lewandowski, with advisers banishing him from leading a major pro-Trump super PAC, following sexual misconduct allegations against the loyalist from a big GOP donor.But Lewandowski, initially, wouldn’t go, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.What followed, the sources described, was what amounted to stages of denial and b
While voters across Texas submitted voter registration applications on Monday, Oct. 4, ahead of the Nov. 2 statewide election, 82-year-old Elmira Hicks worried she would not be able to have her vote counted. The Oakwood, Texas, native said she hasn't been able to renew her driver’s license for more than a year because she has been unable to present the required birth certificate needed to verify her identity. In the Lone Star State, election laws require voters to present a driver's license, passport, military identification card, citizenship certificate, state election identification certificate or a personal identification card to cast a ballot in person.
Sen. Jon Tester has stepped forward — in quotable, often profane style — as an unlikely backer of President Joe Biden in a deep-red state.
In a new book, Stephanie Grisham, who worked for both Donald and Melania Trump, refers to Jared Kushner as "Rasputin in a slim suit."
Court documents show an internal Trump campaign memo found no evidence to back up Sidney Powell's conspiracy theories about Dominion and Smartmatic.
Iran’s state TV reported Thursday that speedboats belonging to the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard have intercepted U.S. vessels in the Persian Gulf. A U.S. Navy spokesman said he was not aware of any such encounter at sea over the past days. Thursday’s Iranian report aired footage that the TV said was filmed from one of the Guard speedboats.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyFor months, progressives have blanketed the airwaves in Arizona in hopes of pressuring Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) to back down from her contrarian positions. In response, she’s just dug in further.But now, as Sinema becomes perhaps the lead Democratic objector to President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda, some progressives are no longer trying to move the stubborn senator—they’re just trying to replace her.A new group that launched last week—una
The new book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa has been dismissed by the former president as "fake," but the authors say it draws on some 200 insider interviews
We wonder if Melania Trump has any regrets about wearing the “I really don’t care, do u?” jacket back on June 21, 2018, because people are still talking about it three years later. Author Stephanie Grisham is offering a new perspective on the wardrobe incident in her recently published memoir, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What […]
"The staff would get Gaetz on the line and he'd sing for his supper," the former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham wrote in her memoir.
"There is a towering cloud of suspicion hanging over this iconic Scottish property," said Nick Flynn, the legal director at the advocacy group Avaaz.
Lawmakers are holding their first oversight hearing on Arizona Republicans’ controversial ballot review, questioning county officials and other experts.