Arizona fake elector wants the national Republican Party to bail him out (maybe literally)

One of Arizona’s famed fake electors is hoping the Republican Party will bail him out of jail, if it comes to that.

Turning Point USA’s Tyler Bowyer is asking the Republican National Committee to formally acknowledge that the fake elector plan was schemed up by Republican leadership with Donald Trump’s approval, and to “immediately indemnify” all those who participated in what he calls the “contingent elector plan.”

“With all of the problems ahead, we need to send a clear signal that the RNC will defend those who serve as electors against Democrat radicals trying to criminalize civic engagement and process,” Bowyer said, in a social media post.

“Civic engagement?” That’s what we’re calling it now, when people sign legal documents and send them to Congress, avowing that they were “duly elected” to cast Arizona’s electoral votes for the guy who didn’t win?

Arizona investigators are on the case

Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes is investigating Arizona’s fake electors — including Bowyer, state Sens. Jake Hoffman and Anthony Kern, and former state GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward — after her Republican predecessor Mark Brnovich neglected to do so, busy as he was chasing after Trump’s approval for his ill-fated U.S. Senate campaign.

I’m guessing Mayes may be inching ever closer to indictments, having interviewed Trump-aligned lawyer Kenneth Chesebro in December.

Chesebro is the guy who wrote memos detailing how Republicans could send false slates of presidential electors to Congress in an attempt to give Trump the win, or at least delay the Jan. 6, 2021, certification of Joe Biden’s victory.

In October, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit filing false documents in Fulton County, Ga., and agreed to testify against his fellow co-conspirators in order to avoid prison. He also agreed to turn over all emails and text messages to prosecutors.

According to his Fulton County, Ga., indictment, one of Chesebro’s memos “provides detailed, state-specific instructions for how Trump presidential elector nominees in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin would meet and cast electoral votes” for Trump, even though he lost those states.

The indictment says those memos “evolved over time from a legal strategy to preserve (Trump’s) rights to a corrupt plan to subvert the federal government function by stopping Biden electors’ votes from being counted and certified.”

And in December, Chesebro flew to Arizona to meet with AG investigators.

Fake electors were 'cleared' by the RNC?

Bowyer’s proposed resolution of the RNC, which is meeting this week in Las Vegas, lays out how Arizona’s 11 Trump electors came to be at state Republican Party headquarters on Dec. 14, 2020, signing documents falsely claiming to be “duly elected and qualified” to cast Arizona’s electoral votes Trump.

“Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel participated in discussions with President Donald J. Trump and Professor John Eastman regarding plans for contingent meetings of Republican presidential electors to preserve legal remedies,” the resolution says.

It goes on to say that the plan was “cleared” with RNC legal counsel and that McDaniel directed staff to help carry out those plans and personally reported results to Trump.

The idea, his resolution says, was to cast “contingent” electoral votes, serving as a backup plan in the event lawsuits challenging the election were successful.

Arizona's fake electors are: About to have a very bad day

That is, in fact, what happened in Pennsylvania and New Mexico, where the Trump electors added that caveat to their official certifications they sent to Congress and the National Archives.

In New Mexico, the Trump electors signed “on the understanding that it might later be determined that [they] are the duly elected and qualified Electors.”

In Pennsylvania, they said their votes for Trump should count only “if, as a result of a final non-appealable court order or other proceeding prescribed by law, we are ultimately recognized as being the duly elected and qualified electors.”

These aren't 'normal elections proceedings'

But Arizona’s fake electors offered no such hedge. They signed documents simply declaring themselves “duly elected and qualified electors” and casting their votes for Trump.

Now, they apparently want the RNC to bail them out … possibly literally.

“RESOLVED, that the Republican National Committee calls on the Executive Committee to immediately indemnify the rank-and-file members of the RNC who participated in the contingent electors plan approved by Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel, ‘cleared’ by RNC legal counsel and carried out by RNC staff at the direction of the Chairwoman;

“And RESOLVED, that the Republican National Committee calls on the Executive Committee to take decisive and clear action in directing the Chairwoman to establish a unique and separate fund to support the state parties, former RNC members and current RNC members with legal challenges, lawsuits and other civil and criminal claims that aim to disrupt and dissuade our parties’ most loyal activists and leaders from participating in normal elections proceedings … .”

That’s what we’re calling an attempt to overthrow an election now?

Normal elections proceedings?

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on Twitter at @LaurieRoberts.

