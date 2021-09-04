Arizona father confronts elementary school principal to protest COVID mandates

Aisha Powell
·4 min read

The Arizona father recruited two friends to attempt a citizen’s arrest at his child’s elementary school

A 40-year-old Arizona father was arrested on Thursday after ambushing an elementary school principal in her office, with a friend wielding plastic handcuffs, because the principal was enforcing a mandatory mask and quarantine mandate on his child who came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The dad, who police identified as Rishi Rambaran, stormed Mesquite Elementary School principal Diana Vargo’s office with two other men in an attempt to make a citizen’s arrest after he claimed Vargo broke the law by asking his child and six others to adhere to the school’s policy for those exposed to COVID-19.

One of the men, Kelly Walker, was asked by Rambaran to come along “in case he needed backup,” and live-streamed the incident on Instagram. The livestream has since been taken down.

The other man, who has not been identified, blocked the exit from the office while holding a fistful of “law enforcement-grade” zip ties, according to Walker.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a law in July, defying CDC recommendations, in which the state “does not allow mask mandates, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports or discrimination in schools based on who is or isn’t vaccinated.”

However, the state Supreme Court said that the rule was against the law and schools can continue to mandate masks.

“I can tell you the end result of that incident was we did make one arrest for trespassing,” Sgt. Richard Gradillas of the Tucson, Arizona Police Department told the Daily Beast.

This recent attack is just another incident of unwarranted attacks by disgruntled parents trying to defy school policies related to COVID-19. 

Last month in California, a parent assaulted a teacher after being told that their child had to wear a mask in the classroom. The teacher was left with lacerations on his face and a knot on his head.

The surreal encounter in Tucson happened after someone in the school caught COVID-19, and administrators reported it to the Pima County Health Department (PCHD).

According to the PCHD website, which outlines procedures and policies to prevent the spread of the virus that align with the CDC guidelines, students who have come within six feet of someone who tested positive for COVID must quarantine at home for at least a weak and wear a mask.

The county also requires the names of persons who were exposed to someone testing positive for the virus. Rambaran’s child and six others were asked to oblige after being exposed.

“I’m headed to Mesquite Elementary School right now, where a friend just notified me and some others that his son was indiscriminately taken to the office to be quarantined because supposedly someone had decided he, but not other kids in this classroom, were exposed to COVID,” said Walker, known as “Reese,” during his livestream of the incident. 

The father of five and owner of a local coffee shop in Tucson, has a history of aligning with far-right, COVID conspirators. He recently hosted a meet-and-greet at the shop with Dinesh D’Souza, a far-right author and convicted felon, who claims the Chinese may have spread COVID-19 as part of their “master plan” for world domination.

Next month, Walker is also set to host Matthew Lohmeier, a disgraced former space force lieutenant who was fired for publishing a book supporting white supremacy, propagating fear of an impending “white genocide” and alleging that a “communist dictatorship” may overthrow the U.S. government.

“And they shoved a mask on his face, wouldn’t let him call his parents, and now his dad is there,” continued Walker in the video. “[T]he school is blatantly breaking the law, blatantly going against the will of the people. I think this community has expressed that they’re not going to have this kind of bullying of our kids, these kinds of scare tactics.”

Once the trio got into her office, Rambaran attempted to get the principal to reverse the quarantine order. In the now-deleted video, he can be seen calling the police.

The group then threatens to perform a citizen’s arrest if Rambaran’s child is not allowed back in the school. 

Vargo asks the men to leave the premises but they refuse. She then leaves the office and also calls the police. Two hours later, Rambaran was arrested but was released shortly after.

Sergeant Gradillas said he has “never seen a citizen’s arrest” in his 14 years on the force.

Vargo did not respond to a request for comment.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Arizona father confronts elementary school principal to protest COVID mandates appeared first on TheGrio.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'We came here crying': Tigray forces also accused of abuses

    As they bring war to other parts of Ethiopia, resurgent Tigray fighters face growing allegations that they are retaliating for the abuses their people suffered back home. In interviews with The Associated Press, more than a dozen witnesses offered the most widespread descriptions yet of Tigray forces striking communities and a religious site with artillery, killing civilians, looting health centers and schools and sending hundreds of thousands of people fleeing in the past two months. In the town of Nefas Mewucha in the Amhara region, a hospital’s medical equipment was smashed.

  • Glamour Mag Gets Dragged For Calling ‘Kitty Kat’ One Of Beyonce’s Worst Songs

    Beyonce and her husband Jay Z are both trending for very different reasons. While Jay is making headlines for his verse on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, the Beyhive has their stingers out for the editors at Glamour Mag, who have clearly lost their mind. In case you missed it, Glamour compiled Beyonce’s 10 best and […]

  • Texas county judge temporarily blocks anti-abortion group from enforcing ban against Planned Parenthood

    A Texas county judge on Friday granted a temporary restraining order against Texas Right to Life and its associates, preventing the anti-abortion group from enforcing a new six-week abortion ban against three Planned Parenthood affiliates.Why it matters: The Texas law is the most restrictive abortion ban allowed to be enforced since the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision enshrined abortion as a constitutional right. It also incentivizes people to sue anyone suspected of helping a pregnant person obtain a

  • Admirers still urging sainthood for chaplain killed on 9/11

    Among the nearly 3,000 people killed in the 9/11 terror attacks, Mychal Judge, a Catholic chaplain with New York’s fire department, left a uniquely complex legacy that continues to evolve 20 years after his death. “Father Judge’s selflessness is a reminder of the sanctity that the church often overlooks in LGBTQ people,” Martin said via email.

  • Watch Nicki Minaj's Son Shock Her By Saying 'Hi' on Camera

    Nicki Minaj’s expression said it all when her 11-month-old son seemingly spoke his first word on camera. The rapper welcomed her baby boy in Sept. 2020, and has shared rare glimpses of the little one on social media.

  • U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg, husband post photo of children

    U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg posted a picture of himself with his husband, Chasten, and their two babies on Saturday, after saying last month that the couple had become parents. Buttigieg earlier this year became the first openly gay U.S. cabinet secretary, following a run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. The tweet was accompanied by a photo of Buttigieg and Chasten holding two swaddled infants, but it gave no other details.

  • Reedley teacher accused of rape after having sex with her student

    A teacher has been arrested after deputies say she was found to be having sex with a 14-year-old boy.

  • Gunman holding a baby shoots at three women during road rage clash, Ohio police say

    A 54-year-old woman was hit by a ricocheting bullet during the road rage shooting, police said.

  • Trump reportedly 'f---ing hates' Ron DeSantis

    Trump reportedly 'f---ing hates' Ron DeSantis

  • Angry Men With Zip-Ties Ambush School Principal After COVID Masking Request

    InstagramPolice arrested a 40-year-old Arizona dad after he stormed into an elementary school principal’s office with a friend wielding plastic handcuffs, insisting the administration broke the law by asking his child and six others to wear a mask and quarantine after being in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.“I can tell you the end result of that incident was we did make one arrest for trespassing,” Sgt. Richard Gradillas of the Tucson, Arizona, Police Department told

  • ‘They had him by his face’: Elderly Asian man mauled by two pit bulls in Texas

    A 67-year-old Asian man in Harris County, Texas, suffered critical injuries after falling victim to two loose pit bulls that viciously attacked him during a morning walk last week. What happened: The victim, who has not been identified, was strolling in the 4300 block of Queens Retreat Drive when the pair of pit bulls crossed the street to attack him. It took place in the front yard of Elmer Levigne, a former deputy of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

  • Sunport quadruple murder suspect details why he killed 4th man in Albuquerque

    Sunport quadruple murder suspect details why he killed 4th man in Albuquerque.

  • Trump in advanced talks to sell D.C. hotel

    Former President Trump is in advanced talks to sell rights to his Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., sources tell Axios. Why it matters: The removal of Trump’s big, golden name from Pennsylvania Avenue would be a symbolic bombshell savored by opponents. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The historic building became a prop and symbol for both sides in the political wars.The hotel was a central setting during his chaotic presidency, with Trump p

  • On his way out, Tampa’s police chief settles a score with a City Council nemesis

    TAMPA — Police Chief Brian Dugan is a short-timer. And he appears to be using some of it to speak his mind. Consider a recent late July text exchange between Dugan and City Council member Bill Carlson. The thread shows the retiring chief isn’t holding back on his biggest critic on council. And Carlson didn’t spare Dugan his opinion of the chief’s time at the helm of the Tampa Police ...

  • Illinois man killed half-brother by shooting him in the head during heated family argument over COVID-19 vaccines, police say

    Larry Cavitt, 68, is charged with first-degree murder after police say he used a 9mm handgun to shoot his relative in the head last Saturday night.

  • Washington Post Rips Kevin McCarthy, GOP's 'Pitiful Path' To Jan. 6 'Trutherism'

    “Mr. McCarthy should be defending Congress’s prerogative to investigate, not trying to curb it with threats and bullying."

  • An Arizona father who stormed into a school with zip-tie handcuffs after the principal told his kid to wear a mask has been arrested

    The principal had asked the father's kid to wear a mask and isolate from peers in a school office because of a potential COVID-19 exposure.

  • The QAnon Shaman Just Pleaded Guilty in the Capitol Riots. Now He Wants to Rebrand.

    Brent Stirton/Getty ImagesThe “QAnon Shaman” has finally stopped fighting the feds over his role in the Capitol insurrection. Even if his ostensible rebrand is the least believable thing ever.Jacob Chansley, the 33-year-old who notoriously stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 carrying a spear and a bullhorn while wearing a horned headpiece made of coyote skin, pleaded guilty on Friday to obstruction of an official proceeding—the most serious charge against him. While six initial charges against him cou

  • Republicans should read the disappointing jobs reports very carefully

    Republicans should read the disappointing jobs reports very carefully

  • Man who shot at cops in unrest over Floyd death is acquitted

    A man charged with attempted murder after firing at Minneapolis police officers in the chaotic protests that followed George Floyd’s death has been acquitted of all charges against him. Jaleel Stallings argued self-defense during his July trial, testifying that he fired at the unmarked white van after he was struck in the chest with what turned out to be a nonlethal rubber bullet fired by police. Stallings, 29, testified that he thought he was being attacked by civilians, had been struck by a bullet and was potentially bleeding out, his attorney, Eric Rice, told The Associated Press on Friday.