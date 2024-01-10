Arizona Film Ready Crew Initiative gets started
Southern Arizonans are preparing for a potential filmmaking boom with production training courses.
Southern Arizonans are preparing for a potential filmmaking boom with production training courses.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. Confirmed it cut 10% of its contractor workforce at the end of 2023 as it turns to AI to streamline content production and translations previously handled by humans.
A small EV with a solar panel in the roof, who could ask for more?
HBO's The Last of Us has cast one of its most important roles for Season 2. Booksmart and No One Will Save You star Kaitlyn Dever will play Abby in the hit adaptation of Naughty Dog's games.
Crude prices rebounded on signs that OPEC+ members are adhering to promised cuts.
One throwaway line in "Mean Girls" has loomed over a Southern California dad for decades. He thinks it’s funny — mostly.
We've reviewed the best cash-back cards available today that we believe can offer maximum savings on the purchases you make most often.
Hyundai at the 2024 CES lays out broad plans for hydrogen development and software use in its cars and more.
In addition to refreshed specs, the Acer Predator Helios 18 is hoping to lure buyers with a captivating new hinge design.
In December, 31% of consumers said they expect mortgage rates to fall within the next 12 months.
Kia says it’s going to reveal its Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) concept at CES, and here's the livestream.
Volkswagen is getting into the ChatGPT game. The German automaker announced Monday at CES 2024 in Las Vegas plans to add an AI-powered chatbot into all Volkswagen models equipped with its IDA voice assistant. For drivers who want an AI-based chatbot to read researched content out loud to them, of course.
In other words, in creating generative AI systems like GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, which "learn" from billions of examples of artwork, ebooks, essays and more to generate human-like text and images, OpenAI believes that it isn't required to license or otherwise pay for the examples -- even if it makes money from those models. OpenAI also addresses in its letter regurgitation, the phenomenon where generative AI models spit out training data verbatim (or near-verbatim) when prompted in a certain way -- for example, generating a photo that's identical to one taken by a famous photographer. OpenAI makes the case that regurgitation is less likely to occur with training data from a single source (e.g., The New York Times) and places the onus on users to "act responsibly" and avoid intentionally prompting its models to regurgitate.
The Auto-Pressure check waits for pressure to stabilize before ensuring the PSI target is precisely achieved.
AMD is unveiling the Radeon RX 7600 XT in Las Vegas, a slightly souped-up version of last year's entry-level RX 7600 with higher clock speeds and 16GB of VRAM.
Amazon enters partnership with Omada Health to launch new health program.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The EOS R8 and EOS R100 are very different cameras, but both are marketed as ideal for travel, so I tested them in the Canary Islands.
Kimmel threatened the Jets QB with legal action over a comment implying he was on the Jeffrey Epstein list.
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) could reportedly file “a sweeping antitrust case” against Apple as soon as the first half of this year, according to The New York Times. The report says the agency is in “the late stages” of its investigation, focusing on the company’s control over hardware and software services.