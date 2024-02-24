Arizona firefighter crushed while working on fire truck engine

A firefighter was in critical condition after he was crushed by a fire truck's engine on Friday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Department.

The Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to the Gila Bend Fire Station on Friday after receiving reports of an injured firefighter. Officials said the firefighter had been performing maintenance on the fire truck's engine when it had come down on him.

The firefighter was airlifted to a hospital in life-threatening condition, according to officials. At the hospital, officials said his condition was classified as critical.The Gila Bend Fire Department did not immediately respond to The Arizona Republic's request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Gila Bend firefighter crushed while working on fire truck engine