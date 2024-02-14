Arizona flags at half-staff to honor Sgt. Alec Langen, Marine killed in helicopter crash

Gov. Katie Hobbs ordered flags at state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday in honor of Marine Sgt. Alec Langen, one of the five Marines killed in the Feb. 6 helicopter crash out of San Diego.

“We lift up his family, especially his wife Casey and his parents, Steven and Caryn Langen, and mourn alongside them for the loss of this talented and selfless young man, who spent his life in service to others,” Hobbs said in a statement on Wednesday.

Langen, who has ties to Arizona, was a member of the Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361 “Flying Tigers,” Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based in Miramar, California. He is survived by his parents and his wife, whom he married in early January.

The flag will also be lowered to half-staff on the day of Langen’s burial, which has not yet been determined.

Donations for the families of the Marines involved in the crash are being accepted through the Wingman Foundation. All funds will be allocated directly to the families, according to the organization’s website.

