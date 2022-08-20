Arizona flash flooding update
Extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer gives an update on the flooding that has taken over parts of Arizona.
A county official was showing representatives of federal agencies the affected areas when they had to flee the rushing waters and seek higher ground.
A large swath of the southwest U.S. encompassing about 10 million people is under flood watch due to a potential tropical cyclone, CNN reported. “The stage is set for southern Arizona and New Mexico to potentially receive prolific rainfall and widespread flash flooding today,” wrote the National Weather Service (NWS) Weather Prediction Center (WPC) on…
California, along with Arizona, Florida and Texas, make up a new list of the top 20 counties projected to see the most days per year with temperatures above 100° F, according to a new study.
The most significant flood threat of an already-active Southwest monsoon season is expected to develop Friday and Saturday across parts of Arizona and New Mexico.
With predictions of 50% to 80% chance of rains in the region, the Midland/Odessa station of the National Weather Service (NWS) said localized flooding could result from the increased rains.
Waterspouts are similar to tornadoes over water. They can move onshore and bring significant damage and injuries.
Chances were up to 60% for development of a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours, according to the latest advisory.
A tropical disturbance that remains disorganized over the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring scattered showers, produce gusty winds and create rough seas for parts of northern Mexico and southern Texas through the weekend.
Saturday is going to be quite hot with daytime highs reaching the mid-90s.
Multiple Peoria schools were closed Friday after a power outage impacted the area. Metro Phoenix saw monsoon storms on Thursday night.
