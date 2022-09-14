Arizona FLDS polygamous leader’s home raided by FBI, reports say

(Independent)

Federal agents with a search warrant swarmed a home in Arizona with known links to a sect of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, local news reported.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations reportedly sent agents from their Phoenix office on Tuesday to execute a search warrant on a property in Colorado City, fbi-raids-homes-of-polygamous-flds-leader-in-colorado-city/#.YyG6W3bMI2w">St George News reported. Social media videos posted online showed police vehicles outside the home and a police officer directing residents with a bullhorn to come outside of the property.

The news of the raid arrives just two weeks after 46-year-old Samuel Bateman was arrested by authorities after he’d been accused of transporting young girls in a locked cargo trailer toward Phoenix.

“I can confirm that the FBI has personnel in Colorado City today conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity,” a spokesperson for the FBI’s office in Phoenix told FOX 13 News.