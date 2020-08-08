Arizona, Florida show signs of coronavirus relief

Florida and Arizona have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic this summer, but the two Sun Belt states appear to be entering a stage of relief.

Arizona saw its test positivity rate fall below the crucial 10 percent threshold for the first time in months, signaling that a return to more intense lockdown measures has begun to pay off.







VAST improvement from #Arizona today w/ sub 10% positive rate for first time in months. Mask ordinances - June 18/19

Peak new daily infections - ~June 29

Bar closures - June 29

Peak hospitalizations - July 13

Peak deaths -~ july 24- July 30







This isn't magic. It takes effort. pic.twitter.com/Z56PHNUIc9 — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) August 8, 2020

Florida, meanwhile, saw improvement across the board, although it's positivity rate remains above 10 percent. Daily fatality figures are still high, as well, but appear to be on a downward trend from last week.







Continued across-the-board improvement from #Florida with 182 deaths (very high, but down from last week), lower cases, hospitalizations, positive rate (13%). Still more work to do; but #Hope for Florida. pic.twitter.com/fMcFdD7NsI — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) August 8, 2020

More stories from theweek.com

The female price of male pleasure

Trump attempts to bypass Congress with slew of pandemic-related executive orders

Trump would reportedly 'show off' the capabilities of weapons systems he was briefed on to impress billionaires

