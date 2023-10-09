Arizona Girl Scouts get up-close look at forensics
Roughly 500 Girl Scouts attended a forensic science fair in Phoenix Saturday morning.
Roughly 500 Girl Scouts attended a forensic science fair in Phoenix Saturday morning.
The prospect of a full-blown war in the Middle East added a dose of geopolitical risk to the interest-rate and inflation concerns already facing markets.
Most one-bag travelers prefer handheld bags over roller suitcases. These are compartment-packed and keep everything organized and well-sorted.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
The biggest news stories this morning: OpenAI might try to make its own AI chips, X tests three paid subscription tiers, NASA will reveal on Wednesday what OSIRIS-REx brought back from asteroid Bennu.
Throw into the mix a lack of transparency over pricing and service availability, and it's clear that families looking for the the most suitable care home for their elderly loved ones face mounting challenges. This is something that Lottie is setting out address, with an online marketplace that helps those seeking care find the best care homes and services for their needs, while also catering to additional categories such as home-care. Founded out of London in 2021 by brothers Will and Chris Donnelly, Lottie claims some 500,000 monthly users, which it says represents 300 percent growth over the past 12 months.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down all the action that took place on a very hectic Saturday of college football.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.
After a robust September jobs report, the latest read on inflation awaits in the week ahead as investors decipher whether the economy is headed for a soft landing.
Bryce Harper led the way for the Phillies, and Clayton Kershaw did the opposite for the Dodgers in Saturday's NLDS Game 1s.
No. 10 Notre Dame’s dreams of a College Football Playoff berth were almost certainly put to rest with a 33-20 loss at No. 25 Louisville.
The Phillies dealt the Braves their worst loss of the entire season in Game 1 of the NLDS, and Bryce Harper played a key role.
On Saturday, the Twins joined the list of teams that have fallen victim to the mighty Alvarez in the postseason.
The Buffs are now 4-2.
Bobby Green scored what is unquestionably the most significant victory over his long MMA career when he essentially knocked out surging Grant Dawson with one punch Saturday at Apex.
This Alabama team isn't one of Nick Saban's best. But the Tide are first in the SEC West and still in the CFP picture.
Gunnar Henderson was caught stealing in the bottom of the ninth after a leadoff single.
At 5-1 overall and 3-0 in SEC play, Alabama is very much in the thick of both the SEC and College Football Playoff races.
New factories are coming to rural America. Do the locals want to go down that road with manufacturing again?
Here's how to watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas game this week, plus the rest of the Week 6 college football schedule.
Snag a popular portable charger for 50% off, popular earbuds for $23, and more great deals.