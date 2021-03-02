Arizona GOP lawyer tells Supreme Court the party needs certain voting restrictions to compete with Democrats

Tim O'Donnell
·2 min read
The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard oral arguments by Arizona Republicans in defense of two voting restrictions they are looking to keep in tact. At one point, Justice Amy Coney Barrett asked Michael Carvin, a lawyer representing the Arizona GOP, what the party's interest in maintaining the policy of discarding ballots cast at the wrong precinct was. Carvin answered, without hesitation, that removing the rule would prevent Republicans from competing in the state.

"It puts us at a competitive disadvantage relative to Democrats," he told Barrett. "Politics is a zero sum game. Every vote that they get through unlawful interpretations of Section 2 hurts us. It's the difference between winning an election 50-49 and losing an election."

Critics argued Carvin was essentially admitting some Republicans believe "it is okay to manipulate elections to gain partisan advantage."

Per Reuters, art of the reason voting rights activists have targeted the precinct rule is that voters sometimes inadvertently cast their ballots at the wrong polling station because their assigned location is not always the closest one to their homes. However, Reuters reports the high court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, is likely to uphold the restriction, as well as another that makes it a crime to hand over someone else's ballot to election officials during early voting.

