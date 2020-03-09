Arizona GOP Rep. Paul Gosar under self-quarantine after 'extended' interaction with coronavirus patient

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) is the latest elected official to announce he is under self-quarantine after interacting with an individual who tested positive for the new COVID-19 coronavirus.

Gosar revealed on Sunday that while at the Conservative Political Action Conference in late February, he "came into contact with an individual who has since tested positive for, and is hospitalized for, COVID-19. I was with the individual for an extended period of time, and we shook hands several times."

Gosar said while he is not experiencing any symptoms at the moment, he will stay at his home in Arizona "until the conclusion of the 14-day period following my interaction with this individual." He is also closing his Washington, D.C., office for the week, and his team will work from home.

His announcement came shortly after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said that he came into contact with someone at CPAC who later tested positive for COVID-19, and out of "an abundance of caution," he decided to self-quarantine at his Texas home for the rest of the week.

