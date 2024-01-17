Arizona GOP wants to ask voters for red-light camera ban, skipping Hobbs' veto stamp

After being shot down by Gov. Katie Hobbs, Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers wants to put a red-light camera ban in place in Arizona without the governor's signature.

Rogers has attempted to pass legislation that would prohibit cities from using red-light cameras since 2020, saying they infringe on the privacy rights of citizens. Now, the Flagstaff Republican wants to send the ban to the ballot, letting voters decide whether the cameras can be used.

Hobbs vetoed the ban in 2023 because red-light cameras allow law enforcement to allocate resources efficiently, according to a veto letter. Opponents of the ban say the cameras are effective at deterring dangerous driving and allow police to focus on more serious crimes.

In addition to an attempt to get the ban on the ballot, Rogers introduced the same bill that was vetoed last year. During a committee hearing on the measure, Rogers said red-light cameras do not increase safety and can be adjusted to make light times shorter.

"We need to pass this because my constituents want their privacy back," Rogers said at the hearing.

Red-light cameras are used in many Arizona cities, including Mesa, Paradise Valley, Scottsdale, Tempe and Tucson. The cameras can be used to detect violations of speeding restrictions or traffic signs and signals.



The chiefs of police for both Mesa and Paradise Valley testified against the bill at the hearing and said the cameras encourage safer driving and allow police to focus on more serious crimes. Ken Cost, the Mesa police chief urged lawmakers to oppose the bill.

"In Mesa alone, this tool has slowed people down; It has changed driving behavior," Cost said at the hearing. "Any tool that allows us to be efficient and change any driving behavior is critical to what we do on a daily basis."

The bill banning the cameras passed the Senate Transportation, Technology and Missing Children Committee on Thursday. The resolution sending the ban to the ballot has not yet been heard by the committee.

Democratic Sen. Christine Marsh, a member of the committee, said in an emailed statement that red-light cameras are effective at reducing crashes and deaths and are a "tool" for police.

"Red light cameras provide one more tool for our law enforcement entities to use, and since most — if not all — branches of Arizona’s law enforcement community are understaffed, I am opposed to taking away a valuable tool," Marsh said in the emailed statement.

Republican Sen. David Farnsworth, the chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, voted "yes" on the bill and said he thinks it's "great."

"I think constitutional rights are most important," Farnsworth said. "The proper role of government is to protect the liberty of the people and that's what's vital."

