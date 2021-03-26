Arizona GOP wants felony for protesters who damage statues

  • FILE - In this June 8, 2020, file photo, is a monument to the region's Confederate troops at a public plaza adjacent to the state Capitol in Phoenix. Republicans in the Arizona Legislature are reacting to last year's wave of damage to Confederate monuments by civil rights protesters here and across the nation by working to make it a felony to damage or destroy any public or private monument or statue. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2014 file photo Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, smiles as he addresses the legislature in the Arizona House of Representatives at the Arizona Capitol, in Phoenix. Republicans in the Arizona Legislature are reacting to last year's wave of damage to Confederate monuments by civil rights protesters here and across the nation by working to make it a felony to damage or destroy any public or private monument or statue. Kavanagh supported his position at a Senate committee hearing Thursday, March 25, 2021, by saying public monuments are a statement by the community that demands more protection. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
1 / 2

Monument Protests

FILE - In this June 8, 2020, file photo, is a monument to the region's Confederate troops at a public plaza adjacent to the state Capitol in Phoenix. Republicans in the Arizona Legislature are reacting to last year's wave of damage to Confederate monuments by civil rights protesters here and across the nation by working to make it a felony to damage or destroy any public or private monument or statue. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
BOB CHRISTIE
·3 min read

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in the Arizona Legislature are reacting to last year's wave of damage to Confederate monuments by civil rights protesters here and across the nation by working to make it a felony to damage or destroy any public or private monument or statue.

Rep. John Kavanagh supported his proposal at a Senate committee hearing Thursday by saying public monuments are a statement by the community that demand more protection. The proposal adds defacing a monument or statue to existing law that makes it a aggravated felony offense to deface a cemetery headstone or church. The most severe damage could result in a prison term of more than 3 years.

"A statue to somebody, a gravestone of a relative, a statue to an event, is an edifice that either one person or for most of these now an entire community put up," Kavanagh said. “It’s a statement by the community ... and that is what is being desecrated.”

Left unsaid by Kavanagh at Thursday’s hearing is the apparent reason for his proposal, HB2552: the targeting of Confederate monuments by protesters and their subsequent removal that began after a white supremacist killed nine black people at a South Carolina church in 2015. The wave of protests targeting memorials gained steam again after the May 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota.

Arizona wasn't spared, with a memorial to Confederate troops at the state Capitol being splashed with red paint last June and removed after years of conflict in July. Also removed was a statue on state property along U.S. Highway 60 near Gold Canyon marking the Jefferson Davis Highway honoring the Confederate president. Other monuments remain on public and private land in the state.

Scores of Confederate statues, monuments or markers were removed from public land across the country after Floyd’s death. Most were removed by government officials, though protesters have toppled some.

At a House hearing last month, Shelby Young of the Arizona Coalition for Change decried the proposal as a direct reaction to the Black Lives Matter movement and its protests against statutes dedicated to slave owners and pro-slave figures.

“Confederate statues celebrate an era and individuals who would see a girl like me and have me beaten, raped or killed,” Young told the House Judiciary Committee on Feb. 15. “Instead of targeting the community who want theses statues gone, who have watched their ancestors’ perpetrators be admired for centuries, let’s work with them and create an America we all can celebrate.”

Kavanagh responded by saying his proposal doesn't specifically target Black Lives Matters protesters.

“This bill will penalize the same a neo-Nazi racist who desecrates a statue of Martin Luther King as it would to Jefferson Davis, were we to have a Davis statue, which we don’t,” Kavanagh said.

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee called Kavanagh's proposal one that simply enforces the law, regardless of the motivation and approved it on a 5-3 party-line vote Thursday. It passed the Republican-controlled House on a party-line vote last month and awaits action in the full Senate, where GOP members also hold a majority.

“There’s never an excuse to break the law to enforce a point,” said GOP Sen. Wendy Rogers of Flagstaff. “And we have to abide by the law.”

Kavanagh didn't mention last year's events on Thursday, but Democratic Sen. Martin Quezada of Glendale wasn't buying it.

“A lot of these monuments are ones that have a very bad history and those are the only ones that are being targeted right now,” Quezada said. "What this does is it further criminalizes the efforts of a community to make a better statement, a counterstatement, to say that we no longer celebrate those types of values. We no longer celebrate slavery, we no longer celebrate veterans of Confederate history.

“We have multiple monuments in the state of Arizona that do continue to celebrate that, and my preference is that we all join together to tear those things down,” Quezada said.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden vows action on migrants as he defends border policy

    The U.S. will take steps to more quickly move hundreds of migrant children and teens out of cramped detention facilities along the Southwest border, President Joe Biden said. Pressed repeatedly on the border issue at his first news conference since taking office, Biden said Thursday his administration was taking steps to address the situation with measures such as setting aside space at a Texas Army base for about 5,000 unaccompanied minors.

  • Oath Keepers militia figure ordered held in U.S. Capitol riot, others freed

    A federal judge on Friday ordered the detention of a Florida man described as a leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group pending trial on charges stemming from the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack but let two other defendants go free despite a prosecution request that they also be held. In addition, a federal appeals court ordered a review of the pretrial detention of two others charged in the riot in another setback for prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ordered that Kelly Meggs, described by prosecutors as a self-described leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers, to be detained.

  • Schumer and Murphy plan “boldest legislation possible” for gun reform that GOP will back

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) are planning to put forward “the boldest legislation possible” for gun reform that can still receive Republican support, a source briefed on the meeting told Axios.Why it matters: A big concern among many Democrats is that, as history has shown, the more time that elapses after a mass shooting, the harder it is to maintain momentum for meaningful political change.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The decision and strategy emerged after the two met privately Thursday.The meeting followed the mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder, Colorado, over the past two weeks that left 18 dead.What to watch: While there's no indication of specific timing, the two will use the next several weeks to reach out to members from both parties and then put the measure on the floor for a vote.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'Don't shoot,' Ethiopian father begged Eritrean soldiers, daughter says

    Fourteen-year-old Mibrak Esayus recalls the day last November when she says Eritrean soldiers burst into her home in Ethiopia's Tigray region and killed her mother and father. It was 10 days into Ethiopia's military campaign against fighters from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the region's former ruling party, following their surprise assault on federal army bases in Tigray. The family heard shooting outside their home in the town of Zalambessa, on the border with Eritrea, from around dawn, Mibrak said.

  • U.S. transport chief not endorsing banning gas-vehicles after 2035

    U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Thursday he was unaware of any support by the Biden administration to ban gas-powered vehicles after 2035 as California aims to do. Asked by a lawmaker at a U.S. House hearing if the Biden administration supported California's plan to ban the sale of new gas-powered passenger cars and trucks in 2035, Buttigieg said he had "not heard of anything to that effect at the national or federal level." He did note that automakers like General Motors have set a goal of ending gas-powered passenger vehicle sales by 2035.

  • Hundreds flout Greek lockdown to celebrate revolution bicentennial

    Hundreds of Greeks ignore Covid-19 restrictions as they parade by the waterfront to mark 200 years since the start of its independence war with the Ottoman Empire. Parallely, foreign dignitaries attend scaled-back official ceremonies.

  • Contract details for Packers CB Kevin King

    The contract for Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King includes four void years and a signing bonus of $3.75 million.

  • Australia considers diverting COVID-19 vaccines to PNG as 'disaster' looms

    Australia is considering diverting COVID-19 inoculations from its vaccination programme to Papua New Guinea (PNG) where the coronavirus is threatening to unleash a humanitarian disaster, a government source said on Friday. PNG is due to get 588,000 doses of vaccine by June under the COVAX initiative to help poorer countries but doubts have arisen about those supplies given new restrictions imposed in producing countries as the virus spreads. The European Union is implementing tougher vaccine export controls and has yet to respond to an Australian request that it release 1 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine that has been contracted to go to Australia, to PNG instead, the source told Reuters.

  • Montana threatens lawsuit if Biden sends migrants north

    Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen reacts to the possibility of migrants being airlifted from the southern border to northern border states.

  • New York Becomes First State to End Lawsuit Protections for Police Officers

    New York City Council passed a package of police reforms, including eliminating qualified immunity, which prevented officers from being sued.

  • Two stereotypes that diminish the humanity of the Atlanta shooting victims – and all Asian Americans

    A rally against violence toward Asian Americans, after the March 16 attack in Atlanta, Georgia, that killed eight people, including six Chinese and Korean women. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty ImagesSince the Atlanta spa shootings, the U.S. media has been working harder than usual to describe and understand Asian Americans. Asian Americans represent a population of 21 million people, with astounding ethnic and socioeconomic diversity. Yet the same two stereotypes often emerge in news coverage about them. One is that of Asian Americans as the “perpetual foreigner” – immigrants who constantly struggle, never assimilate. That’s how the six Chinese and Korean American women killed in the Atlanta area on March 16 came off in early stories about the massacre. The news media persisted in referring to victims as “women of Asian descent” – versus “Asian American women” – even after it became clear several were not recent immigrants. These victims, six of the eight dead, don’t fit into the other Asian American stereotype of the upwardly mobile, educated and eager-to-fit-in immigrant – the “model minority.” As a journalism researcher who has published studies on the news media’s tendency to render some groups in the U.S. as more American than others, I know both the “model minority” and “perpetual foreigner” myths well. Both stereotypes have been levied in tandem against Asian immigrants to the U.S. for centuries. Model minority In the mid-1800s, Chinese laborers made up the first significant wave of Asian immigration to the United States. Recruited during the Gold Rush and to build the Transcontinental Railroad, the men were described by employers like industrialist Leland Stanford as “quiet, peaceable, patient, industrious and economical.” In California, Chinese immigrants were employed by the railroads to do the toughest work. George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images As that initial population of 4,000 Chinese Americans in 1850 burgeoned, though, they were accused of taking white men’s jobs. Hostility and violence also grew against them. From the subsequent Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, which prohibited the immigration of Chinese laborers, to the imprisonment of Japanese Americans during World War II, Asian Americans were still seen as hardworking and submissive – yet also dangerous and alien. The model-minority myth emerged later. In 1965 the Hart-Celler Act opened immigration quotas that had previously favored Western Europeans. That spurred a major wave of immigration from across the globe, including Asia, to the United States. Bolstered by university offers of international graduate scholarships, this policy favored highly skilled immigrants from Taiwan, South Korea, India, Japan and beyond. My father, Tien-Yuh Chuang, who boarded a trans-Pacific flight from Taipei to San Francisco in 1965 with US$300, a suitcase and his letter of admission to an engineering doctoral program at University of California, Berkeley, was among them. Many of the Hart-Celler immigrants were funneled into growing numbers of professional jobs in science and technology fields. They were part of the United States’s push to become a world leader in everything from the space race to transportation. Out-earning all other racial groups, Asian Americans became the “model minority,” a term first coined by sociologist William Petersen in a 1966 New York Times article, “Success Story: Japanese American style.” A family in Los Angeles celebrates college graduation. Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Perpetual foreigner As U.S. immigration policy shifted to favor family reunification and diversity of origin, waves of Asians came to the U.S. from the mid-1970s to 1980s and onward. Some were refugees resettled from places where the U.S. had gotten involved in wars, like Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and South Korea. Other immigrants came from China, South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, India, Bangladesh, the Philippines and more, attempting to lift their families out of poverty. Without the same educational and professional sponsorships as my father had, many in these later waves founded mom-and-pop businesses and peer lending networks. They gravitated toward blue-collar industries and “pink-collar” jobs in salons, food service or child care. Often serving affluent Americans who looked the other way at their struggle, or their very existence, members of this Asian America are perpetually foreign, and doubly invisible. A mom-and-pop grocery store in Chinatown, New York City. Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images The women who worked and died at Young’s Asian Massage, Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa lived in this Asian America – not my father’s or mine. Between the ages of 33 and 74, more than half were over 50. They worked in a low-wage industry in which Asian immigrant ownership is linked to assumptions about sex work. This fits into the exotic Asian prostitute stereotype, as old as Suzie Wong or Miss Saigon. However, immigrant-run massage and spa establishments perform legitimate business transactions every day. They massage feet and backs, do acupuncture, give facials. It’s also possible for both legal massage and sex work to occur at the same business, not involving every worker or every client. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can read us daily by subscribing to our newsletter.] Such workers make up the other side of the high-earning “model minority” statistic. That data masks the fact that Asian Americans have the highest income inequality of any racial group, with the top 10% of this population earning more than 10 times what the bottom 10% earns. Dangerous stereotypes This second Asian America is less likely to work from home or have access to power. That, combined with perceptions that they are not fully American, may make them more vulnerable to attacks like the 3,800 documented hate incidents against Asian Americans since the pandemic started. A memorial at Gold Spa, in Atlanta, after the March 16 shootings. Megan Varner/Getty Images When Asian Americans are so easily, and so often, stereotyped, they become categories, not people – not individuals who make lives, raise families and do the best they can in their adopted homeland. In the case of the Atlanta killings, many early media portrayals obscured the victims’ dignity or distinctness as mothers and grandmothers, a business owner, a former school teacher, an avid line dancer and a lover of Korean soap operas who cooked a mean kimchi jjigae — in short, as Americans. “My mother didn’t do anything wrong,” the son of 63-year-old Yong Ae Yue, the fan of Korean soap operas and cooking, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “And she deserves the recognition that she is a human.”This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Angie Chuang, University of Colorado Boulder. Read more:US has a long history of violence against Asian womenRacism is behind anti-Asian American violence, even when it’s not a hate crime Angie Chuang does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Biden leaves door open for Senate changes to advance agenda

    President Joe Biden at his first news conference left the door open to backing fundamental changes in Senate procedure to muscle key parts of his agenda like immigration and voting rights past Republican opposition “if there’s complete lockdown and chaos.” “If there’s complete lockdown and chaos, as a consequence of the filibuster, then we’re going to have to go beyond what I’m talking about,” he said at the Thursday news conference.

  • Philadelphia Eagles showing interest in Jets free agent LB Neville Hewitt

    Philadelphia Eagles showing interest in Jets free agent LB Neville Hewitt

  • Baltimore will no longer prosecute drug possession, prostitution, low-level crimes

    A pandemic experiment in criminal justice reform takes hold in one of America's most violent cities.

  • Supreme Court expands meaning of 'seizure' under 4th Amendment

    Supreme Court says a person who is shot by a police officer can sue under the Constitution for an 'unreasonable seizure,' even if they drove away.

  • Trump pollster identifies 7 groups of GOP voters based on issues they care about

    Data: Fabrizio, Lee & Associates; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosThe post-Trump Republican Party cares most about issues in seven key categories, with most prioritizing economic issues like job creation and limited government, according to a new survey conducted by former President Trump's chief 2016 and 2020 pollster.Why it matters: The survey of 1,264 GOP voters comes as Republican lawmakers are struggling to navigate the future of the party amid a Democratic administration. It could help guide key messaging areas ahead of the 2022 midterms.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Survey respondents were given a list of 40 issues and asked to select the five most important to them. Republican polling firm Fabrizio, Lee & Associates then identified seven distinct “issue groups” from that data.Details:Dollars & Cents GOP: These voters care most about a balanced federal budget, economic growth, taxes, international trade and limited government. Middle-aged men are concentrated here.Core GOP Conservatives: All GOP voters remaining who didn’t fit into the other categories. Considered "extremely conservative" and the "most committed GOPers." Care most about honesty in government.Don’t Tread on Me GOP: Heavily focused on personal and individual freedoms, such as privacy, gun rights and marijuana legalization. Top category for young men.Government-Friendly GOP: Least conservative of the seven groups, and consisting of older and more female voters. More likely to favor an involved government. Top issues include Social Security/Medicare, health care, coronavirus and education.Moralists: Top issues consist of abortion and religion-based values. The most female and conservative group.Border & Order GOP: Oldest group within the GOP. Prioritizes immigration and responds well to "law and order" messaging.Neo-Cons: Veterans are concentrated here. Favor large military and believe the U.S. should be "outward-facing on a global scale."The backstory: This is the third time Fabrizio, Lee & Associates conducted a national study of Republican voters to determine the topology of the party; others were done in 1997 and 2007.The group found the rise of Donald Trump has "somewhat diminished the importance of differences by issue," but it concluded, "There are still clear gaps on top issues that differentiate today’s GOP."Methodology: Fabrizio, Lee & Associates conducted the nationwide survey of voters who are registered Republicans or affiliate as Republicans. The survey was conducted from Feb. 20 to March 2, 2021.Respondents were randomly selected from the registered voter lists. The margin of sampling error at the 95% confidence is ±2.76%.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • New 'Transformers' Film in the Works From Director Angel Manuel Soto

    The film, which will be written by Marco Ramirez, is described as a stand-alone project, as it won't be connected to the previous Michael Bay movies.

  • Democrats push Biden to make expanded tax credits that help low-income Americans permanent

    Over 40 Democratic senators urged Biden to make permanent two key tax credits that were expanded in the latest stimulus deal and support low-income families.

  • Florida loses 4th player in 3 days as Osifo enters portal

    GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) It appears Florida coach Mike White will be an active shopper in the burgeoning transfer portal. Forward Osayi Osifo announced plans to play elsewhere Friday, becoming the fourth player in three days to leave White's program. The Gators also lost top assistant Jordan Mincy, who took the head coaching job at nearby Jacksonville University.

  • Mexico tops 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, but real toll is higher

    As Mexico surpassed 200,000 test-confirmed deaths from COVID-19 Thursday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador framed ramped-up vaccination efforts as a race against time. The president prepared to call out more military, state and local personnel to spur the vaccination effort as more doses arrive, including a shipment of 1.7 million AstraZeneca shots the United States has “loaned” Mexico. Mexico's total 200,211 confirmed COVID-19 deaths announced Thursday trail only the United States and Brazil, countries with larger populations.