  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey asks Homeland Security for money to dispatch National Guard to US-Mexico border

Maria Polletta and Rafael Carranza, Arizona Republic
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey wants to dispatch National Guard troops in response to the migrant surge at the U.S.-Mexico border, he said Friday — and he wants the federal government to pick up the tab.

"Our sheriffs need help. Our mayors need help. Border patrol needs help," the Republican leader said on Twitter, capping off more than a week of blistering criticism of President Joe Biden's immigration policies.

"In Arizona, we’ve previously deployed the National Guard to the border to support law enforcement. I’ve requested federal reimbursement for deployment, so we can do it again and get this crisis under control."

A Governor's Office spokesman said Ducey had a "productive" conversation with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas but did not offer details regarding when and where troops may be deployed.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson declined to comment on the meeting and referred questions to the governor's office.

'Heartbreaking': Republicans slam Biden for migrant influx, while Democrats call on Biden to quickly move children

Necessary backup or 'a waste of people's time'?

Gov. Doug Ducey (center left) meets with law enforcement and safety officials during a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on March 19, 2021.
Gov. Doug Ducey (center left) meets with law enforcement and safety officials during a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on March 19, 2021.

Border county sheriffs contacted by The Arizona Republic did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

But last week, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels had asked for reinforcements on behalf of the Arizona Sheriffs Association to help "address the public safety, humanitarian, and public health crisis we face."

"(Criminal organizations) are exploiting the migrant crisis," Dannels wrote in an open letter. "They know that increased migrant traffic, especially children, overwhelms resources and essentially gives them the unfettered ability to traffic drugs into the U.S."

Other southern Arizona leaders bristled at the governor's announcement, dismissing it as political posturing meant to score points with the GOP and distract from Ducey's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Democratic. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, whose district includes portions of Arizona's border, said deploying troops would be "a waste of people's time" and money.

"They're in the rear position. They cannot enforce law," he said of the troops. "And the supplemental support they are providing to the Department of Homeland Security, I don't think that it is an essential support."

Grijalva urged Ducey to instead prioritize funding for local governments and nonprofit groups that have been providing assistance to asylum seekers near the border. Overwhelmed Border Patrol agents have been releasing migrants in Yuma, Ajo and Gila Bend, often in small, rural communities that lack the infrastructure to house or transport them.

U.S. Rep. Ra&#xfa;l Grijalva speaks at the Grand Canyon on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Grijalva, D-Arizona, was at the Grand Canyon to announce his Grand Canyon Centennial Protection Act, which would permanently ban uranium mining near the Grand Canyon.
U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva speaks at the Grand Canyon on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Grijalva, D-Arizona, was at the Grand Canyon to announce his Grand Canyon Centennial Protection Act, which would permanently ban uranium mining near the Grand Canyon.

Opinion: If Joe Biden wants amnesty, he needs to enforce existing immigration laws

Vicki Gaubeca, director of the Southern Border Communities Coalition, called Ducey's federal funding request "hypocritical," citing his recent decision to reject a new Federal Emergency Management Agency vaccination site in southern Arizona.

The state ultimately allowed the plan for the site, which will primarily serve communities of color, to proceed in response to public pressure.

"It just shows where his priorities are, right?" said Gaubeca, whose coalition includes 60 migrant and community groups along the U.S.-Mexico border. "He's not caring for the Black and Latino communities."

Rather than increasing the militarization of the borderlands, she called for the creation of a more humane and orderly process to welcome migrants seeking help.

Governor has made dissatisfaction with border response known

Ducey contends the Biden administration is the "inhumane" party, because it has incentivized migrants to risk dangerous border crossings and failed to provide adequate detention facilities after they arrive.

Though apprehensions at the southern border began climbing last spring under former President Donald Trump, they spiked further after Biden reversed many of Trump's more aggressive immigration policies.

Last Friday, flanked by other GOP officials and a handful of law enforcement agents at the border wall in Douglas, Ducey blasted the president as "totally divorced from the reality on the ground."

"I've been governor under three presidents, and this is by far the worst situation we've seen," he said. "Washington has never been more out of touch, and it starts at the top."

The governor persisted Wednesday, calling Vice President Kamala Harris "the worst possible choice" to lead efforts to curb migration at the southern border hours after Biden tapped her for the post. He said the president had "completely trivialized the issue by putting someone in charge who flat out just doesn't care."

By Friday, Ducey's tone seemed to have softened slightly, with the governor indicating Arizona stood "ready to partner with the federal government to strengthen our borders and improve our immigration system."

"We need to resolve the issues at the border before they get even worse," he said. "… We have a real opportunity to partner to ensure additional boots on the ground are available to manage this crisis."

Arizona last sent National Guard members to the border in 2018, in response to an order from then-President Trump. Earlier this month, Texas' Republican governor deployed 500 troops to address the recent surge.

Follow Maria Polletta on Twitter @mpolletta and Rafael Carranza @rafaelcarranza.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Dov. Ducey asks for money to dispatch National Guard to border

Recommended Stories

  • Now vaccinated, older adults emerge from COVID hibernation

    Bill Griffin waited more than a year for this moment: Newly vaccinated, he embraced his 3-year-old granddaughter for the first time since the pandemic began. Spring has arrived with sunshine and warmer weather, and many older adults who have been vaccinated, like Griffin, are emerging from COVID-19-imposed hibernation. From shopping in person or going to the gym to bigger milestones like visiting family, the people who were once most at risk from COVID-19 are beginning to move forward with getting their lives on track.

  • Juan Soto gave us possibly the greatest baseball revenge story ever

    Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto waited three years to get revenge on a pitcher who taunted him after a strikeout.

  • Nordstrom Just Discounted Thousands of Spring Styles Up to 80% Off — Including Celebrity-Loved Levi’s

    Grab them before they sell out

  • AOC leapt into the ongoing Twitter battle between lawmakers and Amazon over workers' rights and bathroom breaks, by sharing internal company memo

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday waded into an ongoing Twitter battle between lawmakers and Amazon over workers' rights.

  • Sen. Gillibrand on passing H.R. 1/S.1: ‘If we have to reform the filibuster to do it, we should do that’

    Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and President of the National Action Network Reverend Al Sharpton express urgency in reforming the filibuster in order to prevent new voting rights restrictions

  • Should Washington, D.C., become a state?

    Supporters say the district's residents are denied equal representation. Opponents argue that the Founding Fathers always intended the capital to be independent.

  • Democrats, Republicans hold dueling border trips. Their takeaways couldn't be more different.

    House Democrats visited a facility for unaccompanied migrant children while Republicans headed to the border along the Rio Grande.

  • Coronavirus latest news: PM insists England's roadmap will not change despite rising Covid cases in Europe

    Exclusive: Over-70s to get booster jabs from September Easing of curbs is not the end of lockdown, warn police Counselling to be offered for pandemic depression Shops to stay open until 10pm in bid to help the high street France warns Britain against trying to 'blackmail' EU Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Boris Johnson has declared there is "absolutely nothing" to stop the planned lifting of lockdown restrictions in England, despite rising coronavirus cases in Europe. The Prime Minister has told how he is already planning trips to the barbers and the pub as he insisted his roadmap remains on course. In a speech to the Conservative Party's spring forum, Mr Johnson said: "I think the second half of the year will have the potential to be really fantastic. But it depends on things still going right. "In just a few days' time, I'm finally going to be able to go to the barbers. But more important than that, I'm going to be able to go down the street and cautiously, but irreversibly, I'm going to drink a pint of beer in the pub. "I can see absolutely nothing in the data to dissuade me from continuing along our roadmap to freedom, unlocking our economy and getting back to the life we love." England is set to usher in the most significant restoration of personal freedoms in three months on March 29, when the 'stay at home' order will be scrapped and two households can meet outdoors. Two weeks later, pubs and restaurants can open their doors to the public for outdoor service and non-essential retail will reopen with extended shopping hours. However, Mr Johnson said there are still unanswered questions about what impact the third coronavirus wave sweeping across Europe would have on the UK. He said "bitter experience" has shown a wave like the one in Europe would hit the UK "three weeks later". "The question is - is it going to be, this time, as bad it has been in the past? Or have we sufficiently mitigated, muffled, blunted impact by the vaccine rollout? "That's a question we still don't really know the answer to." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Biden continues to use Title 42, a Trump-era immigration policy. But he's made one key change.

    As the Biden White House grapples with unaccompanied migrant children at the border, it’s unclear when the administration will end Title 42.

  • Cowboys best backup QB solution may reside in Prescott’s inspiration

    With Andy Dalton leaving Dallas for Chicago, who should backup Dak Prescott in 2021?

  • AOC and other progressives privately met with Ron Klain to discuss minimum wage

    White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain met quietly with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman and other progressive lawmakers this week to discuss the filibuster, minimum wage and other issues, people familiar with the matter told Axios. Why it matters: The private, in-person meeting demonstrates the White House’s commitment to staying in close contact with some of the House’s most outspoken members, even if the parties don’t always share the same strategy to achieve common goals.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeKlain didn’t make any promises to oppose or ultimately abolish the current filibuster rules.He did reaffirm that President Biden was committed to raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The lawmakers, including Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Andy Levin (D-Mich.), agreed to a good working relationship going forward with planned additional meetings.The intrigue: Last week, Klain met with the official leaders of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, including the chair, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). Ocasio-Cortez and Bowman, both of New York, along with their two other colleagues, had a separate meeting scheduled, but it was moved to this week. Ocasio-Cortez has previously gone out of her way to praise Klain, responding to news of his appointment in November by tweeting: “Good news and an encouraging choice.”The big picture: The existence of a backchannel between the White House and the party’s most prominent progressive could help the president in his next big legislative push: asking Congress to spend an additional $3 trillion on infrastructure and healthcare. Biden is also slowly moving toward the progressive's position on the filibuster, saying during his news conference Thursday that while he first wants to make incremental reforms, there may be a point where he’s open to doing more. “Let's deal with the abuse first," he said. "If we have to, if there’s complete lockdown and chaos as a consequence of the filibuster, then we’ll have to go beyond what I’m talking about.”Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the home state of Rep. Jayapal.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • D﻿avid Eigenberg on the Possibility of Steve Brady Returning for the Sex and the City Revival

    Here's what we know about the reboot for HBO Max so far.

  • Big names like Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau among those out at WGC-Dell Match Play

    In Dell Match Play, Dylan Frittelli advanced, while big names like Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau and Jason Day are out.

  • Colorado GOP to decide its future as it elects next chairperson

    Colorado Republican activists will meet Saturday to elect a new leader who can take them beyond the era of Donald Trump.Why it matters: The GOP chair is the face of the party who will sell its message to voters ahead of the midterm elections, when Republicans will try to break the Democratic stronghold in Colorado.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn the past decade, Republicans saw their hold on power erode to one statewide position and the party cycled through different leaders in each of the last five election cycles.The state of play: Five candidates are running for the post — including one who voted for President Biden — but two have emerged as the frontrunners. Kristi Burton Brown, the party's 33-year-old current vice chair, says she can lead a new generation of conservatives. She rose to prominence pushing the failed personhood amendment in 2008.She would be the first woman elected to lead the party since the late 1970s and is endorsed by Rep. Lauren Boebert.Scott Gessler, the 55-year-old former secretary of state, says his experience would allow him to hold Democrats and the media accountable.He is touting his role as an attorney and elections expert working to challenge the 2020 election for Trump's campaign.He believes the party can win voters with conservative solutions to problems.Between the lines: The party's ranks dwindled under Trump, meaning the GOP will need to convert middle-minded unaffiliated voters to win in 2022.But so far, much of the chair's race is focused on echoing Trump's unsubstantiated claims that fraud cost him the election. How it works: About 500 members of the party's central governing committee will decide the next chairperson.The election will take place in person and online starting at 9am, but party officials said the media are not allowed to attend the actual event because of COVID-19 capacity concerns.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat

    Efforts to dislodge a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal had allowed its stern and rudder to move on Saturday, but it remained unclear when it could be refloated, the head of the canal authority said. Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Chairman Osama Rabie said he hoped it would not be necessary to resort to removing some of the 18,300 containers from the ship to lighten its load, but that strong tides and winds were complicating efforts to free it. "The ship's stern began to move towards Suez, and that was a positive sign until 11 p.m. (2100 GMT) at night, but the tide fell significantly and we stopped," Rabie told journalists in Suez.

  • Halle Berry Responds to 'Disgusting' Racist Comments Made by Fired New York Radio Host

    Rob Lederman was fired this week for a racist radio exchange on the New York-based 97 Rock

  • Will Andy Ruiz be heavyweight champion again?

    With one of the best trainers in boxing in his corner, can Andy Ruiz reach the heights of heavyweight champion again?

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS)

    How far off is Fortis Inc. ( TSE:FTS ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a...

  • From slavery to segregation, the Senate filibuster is very much racist

    Most people try not to focus on what the U.S. Senate does, because candidly, it does very little. Over the past decade or more, the Senate has become a hostile, divisive, and ultra political body under the force of now Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell. Simply put, the Senate passes little legislation.

  • People may quit if forced to work from home, Rishi Sunak warns

    The chancellor urges firms not to scrap offices altogether, warning employees may leave if they do.