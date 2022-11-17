Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs names Republican, Democrat to lead her transition team

Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs has named a Republican business leader and former deputy chief of staff to the state's last Democratic governor to lead her transition team and help build her administration.

Sharing transition duties are Monica Villalobos, president and CEO of the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and who was part of the Republicans for Katie Hobbs coalition, and Mike Haener, former deputy chief of staff to Gov. Janet Napolitano, the Hobbs campaign announced Thursday.

“Their track record of leadership and commitment to public service are an asset to my team as we build an administration that reflects the diversity and needs of our great state,” Hobbs said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Monica and Mike, and I’m incredibly honored that they are joining me on this journey to move Arizona forward.”

Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for Arizona governor greets supporters after declaring victory in her race at a news conference on Nov. 15, 2022. Hobbs defeated Republican candidate Kari Lake.

Hobbs, 52, defeated GOP opponent Kari Lake, a former TV news anchor, after an intense campaign for the Governor's Office. Media organizations called the race for Hobbs on Monday evening, six days after Election Day and with less than 1 percentage point separating the candidates.

Since then Hobbs, who is Arizona's secretary of state, has taken the initial steps to prepare to lead the state. In January, Hobbs will be sworn in to replace Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, whom she said in an interview Wednesday was "on board to help us make sure this is the smoothest transition possible."

This week, Hobbs participated in seminars on leadership best practices and government management put on by the National Governors Association in Charleston, South Carolina — a type of boot camp for newly elected governors.

Villalobos has led the Hispanic chamber since 2019. She has worked in corporate marketing and research and is also on the board of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Haener is a lobbyist at Phoenix-based Willetta Partners. He has also worked as a lobbyist for the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

