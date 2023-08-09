Arizona governor asked to approve extradition of 'Doomsday Mom' Lori Vallow Daybell

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office will transmit paperwork on Wednesday to Gov. Katie Hobbs to pursue the extradition of Lori Vallow Daybell.

Vallow Daybell started serving a life sentence in Idaho last week after being convicted in the murder of her daughter and son, in a case that landed her the nickname "Doomsday Mom." A former friend testified that Vallow Daybell told her she thought her kids were zombies.

She now awaits extradition to Arizona to face an active murder case in Maricopa County. Vallow Daybell faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her ex-husband, Charles Vallow.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said at a press conference Wednesday her office would deliver a governor's requisition warrant to Hobbs to seek the extradition.

After the request is signed by the governor and sent to authorities in Idaho, the county attorney’s office said the process could several more months. Vallow could either agree to the extradition or oppose it.

Mitchell said she hoped to prosecute Vallow Daybell in Maricopa County by the end of the year.

