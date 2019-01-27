Arizona governor calls for removal of Hacienda HealthCare board, slams protection of ex-CEO

PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey called for the removal of Hacienda HealthCare's board of directors, saying he had no confidence in the leadership at an institution where an incapacitated woman was raped and went into labor before staff members knew she was pregnant.

Ducey's comments Friday came the day after an Arizona Republic investigation detailed how Hacienda's former CEO kept his job despite years of sexual harassment and bullying complaints.

"I am sickened by what’s been disclosed about the rape and subsequent childbirth by a disabled woman at Hacienda HealthCare," Ducey said in a series of strongly worded comments on Twitter. "And, I’m appalled by the latest disclosure about the senior leadership’s behavior and the lack of action by its board of directors."

Former employees had made formal complaints for years about former CEO Bill Timmons, beginning more than a decade ago, The Republic found.

Timmons, now 72, groped them, questioned them about their sex lives, made explicit comments about what he'd like to do to them and aggressively berated them for real and imagined slights, employees said.

Board President Thomas Pomeroy confirmed this week that Timmons faced multiple harassment complaints during his tenure and was ordered to get counseling and attend training sessions. His pay was docked.

But Pomery said firing Timmons was not an "easy call" given his years of service at Hacienda. Timmons resigned Jan. 7, about a week after the rape victim gave birth.

Ducey said there was no excuse for keeping Timmons employed.

"My confidence level in that institution and its leadership is zero ," Ducey said in the tweets. "This guy should have been fired years ago. Period. Instead, he was protected and allowed to continue harming others."

Hacienda officials: Changes in the works

Hacienda officials said in a statement Friday they are trying to restore public confidence.

"At the heart of Gov. Ducey’s tweets is a deep concern for the patients of Hacienda HealthCare," officials said in the statement. "Every member of our staff and member of the Board shares the Governor’s concerns."

Officials said since the birth they have revamped security infrastructure, overhauled care policies and changed organizational culture.

"The two doctors who cared for the victim in this awful case no longer see Hacienda patients," the statement said. "Former County Attorney Rick Romley has been engaged in a comprehensive internal review to ensure no Hacienda patient is ever again victimized in any way."

Hacienda also has agreed with the state's demand to hire a third-party firm to take over management.

"This organization intends to do everything in our power to restore its credibility with our patients, their families, the public and Gov. Ducey," officials said. "We, too, believe that no patient in Hacienda’s care can ever again be placed in harm’s way."

The facility has drawn international attention since a 29-year-old woman gave birth to a boy Dec. 29. The woman, a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, has been a patient at Hacienda for 26 years.

Court records say she is "not alert" and needs a "maximum level of care."