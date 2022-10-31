Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake jokes about Paul Pelosi attack

Julia Mueller
·2 min read

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, made light Monday of the violent assault against Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband on Friday.

“It is not impossible to protect our kids at school. They act like it is,” Lake said at a campaign stop along her “Ask Me Anything” tour.

“Nancy Pelosi — well, she’s got protection when she’s in D.C. Apparently her house doesn’t have a lot of protection,” Lake said, prompting laughs and applause from the crowd and the event moderator beside her.

The Speaker was in Washington, D.C., when an intruder broke into her California home and attacked her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer. Paul Pelosi underwent surgery for a skull fracture and significant injuries to his right arm and hands, according to the lawmaker’s spokesperson.

The suspect, David DePape, had allegedly called for Nancy Pelosi as he entered the home.

Police have said the suspect told officers from the San Francisco Police Department that he wanted to kidnap the Speaker and hold her hostage and that he would break her kneecaps if she “lied.”

Lake argued at the Monday event that children at school should have protection “if our lawmakers can have protection.”

Former President Trump, who has endorsed Lake in her gubernatorial bid, on Sunday called the attack on Paul Pelosi a “terrible thing” and tied the incident to Democrat policies on crime, a stance leaned on by a number of GOP figures in the wake of the incident.

Members of both parties have pointed fingers for what may have facilitated or encouraged the attack. Democrats have called out their Republican colleagues, arguing that fiery political rhetoric against the Speaker and her party may spur political violence, while Republicans argue that Democrats’ crime policies embolden perpetrators.

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest child of the former president, was among the right-wing figures who made fun of the attack on social media.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Prominent Republicans push conspiracy theories about attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

    In the wake of Friday’s attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, at the couple’s San Francisco home, some Republicans have seen fit to either joke about the incident or promote unfounded conspiracy theories about it.

  • 'Impulse to conceal': John Fetterman loses out on major endorsement in heated Senate race

    The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has endorsed Republican Pennsylvania Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz over Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

  • A former Oath Keeper testified he was in 'freakout mode and scared' after January 6. 'I'm going to have to tell my mom.'

    A former Oath Keeper recalled joining a security detail for longtime Trump ally Roger Stone after joining the far-right group in late 2020.

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) predicts Democrats will hold the House after the 2022 midterm elections.

    Representative Eric Swalwell says he sees a way that the Democrats can retain both the House and Senate in the midterms. SLADE: I'm going to give you a very, very short, five-word sentence here. Will Democrats keep the house?

  • Leaked Documents Reveal DHS Collaborated with Facebook to Target ‘Disinformation’

    Facebook has created a designated portal through which the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) can directly report claims 0f "disinformation" to the company.

  • Kansas Republican Uses Tiger Woods Arrest Footage in Attack Ad

    This election cycle has seen its fair share of crazy, as election deniers and conspiracy theorists try to infiltrate every level of government.

  • Trump Organization unveils its defense strategy: Keep all the blame away from Trump

    Prosecutors allege that the Trump Organization ran a scheme to dodge payroll taxes by giving executives compensation in the form of untaxed "perks."

  • Cooper Kupp avoids structural damage after injuring ankle on meaningless play

    Sean McVay expects Kupp to be ready to play against the Bucs on Sunday.

  • Chinese father punches and kicks his daughter in vicious assault on tennis court in Serbia

    Serbian reports suggest that a Chinese tennis dad has been arrested and charged with domestic violence offences after a horrific video surfaced on social media that showed him punching and kicking his young daughter.

  • Dozens of Major U.S. Companies Urge Supreme Court to Uphold Race-Based College Admissions

    Eighty-two major U.S. companies have called on the Supreme Court to uphold race-based college admissions, as the Court is set to hear oral arguments.

  • Putin: we are not ending participation in grain export deal, just suspending it

    Putin's comments were his first since Moscow announced on Saturday it was freezing participation in the United Nations-brokered Black Sea agreement after what it said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet in Crimea. Putin said the Ukrainian drones had traveled through the same corridors the grain ships used.

  • Trump's firm 'cheated' tax authorities -prosecutor

    STORY: Defense attorneys for the Trump Organization arrived at a Manhattan court on Monday for opening statements in the criminal trial accusing the Organization of tax fraud.(William Brennan)"We’re looking forward to a good first day.”REPORTER ASKING: “What do you want the jury to know?”“Be fair.”Prosecutors say two units of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s real estate empire cheated authorities over a 15-year period ending in 2021.But company defense lawyers put the focus squarely on former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg… who worked for Trump for nearly half a century... accusing him of betraying the firm and succumbing to greed.Prosecutors say executives - including Weisselberg - didn’t properly report perks like rent, car leases and bonuses.Prosecutors said Trump at one time personally paid for Weisselberg’s grandchildren’s private-school tuition.Weisselberg has already pleaded guilty and agreed to testify for the prosecution in exchange for a five-month jail sentence.In his opening statement, Trump Payroll Corporation lawyer Michael Van Der Veen said Weisselberg was acting on his own and out of pure self-interest:"Weisselberg did it for Weisselberg…" he said,"Greed made him cheat on his taxes, hide his deeds from his employer, and betray the trust built over nearly 50 years."But prosecutor Susan Hoffinger said while the former CFO was a “prime beneficiary” – the scheme was bigger than him…That the company benefitted by keeping top executives happy and saving on some taxes."Everybody wins here," she said, "Of course, everybody but the tax authorities." If convicted - the Trump Organization could face up to $1.6 million in fines... plus further complications to its ability to do business.Trump was not charged in this case, but it is among the mounting legal troubles he faces as he weighs another presidential run. The criminal trial is separate from $250 million civil lawsuit filed by New York's attorney general in September that accused Trump, three of his children and his company of overvaluing real estate assets and Trump's net worth to banks and insurers.Trump is also facing a federal criminal investigation into the improper removal of government documents from the White House.Both units of the Trump Organization - which runs hotels and golf courses around the world - have pleaded not guilty to the charges.A unanimous verdict is required for conviction on each count of tax fraud, scheming to defraud, and falsifying business records.

  • Italy's Meloni picks Nazi-armband lawmaker as junior minister

    ROME (Reuters) -Galeazzo Bignami, a lawmaker of the rightist Brothers of Italy party who sparked outrage in 2016 after a newspaper published a picture of him wearing a Nazi swastika on his left arm, was named junior infrastructure minister on Monday. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who personally announced Bignami's appointment at a news conference, is the leader of Brothers of Italy, a group which traces its roots to the post-fascist Italian Social Movement (MSI). Meloni did not comment on the 2016 photo but repeatedly condemned the infamous racist, anti-Jewish laws enacted by dictator Benito Mussolini in 1938 and last week told parliament she "never felt any sympathy for fascism".

  • Border Patrol agents in California encounter 'heavily armed' suspected human smugglers

    U.S. Border Patrol agents in California near the Mexican border encountered four individuals in California who were "heavily armed" and suspected of being illegal immigrants.

  • 'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown says Kody doesn't 'care enough' to fight for his failed romances

    In response to wife Meri Brown, Kody Brown said on "Sister Wives" he "didn't give up" on Meri and called their marriage "unstable."

  • Beer is defying the economic slowdown, AB-InBev CEO says

    AB-InBev CEO Michel Doukeris says the economic slowdown hasn't led to beer sales going flat.

  • Ex-Trump Aide's New Radio Ad Claims Biden Is Racist Towards White Americans

    It looks as though former Trump aides are at it again regarding racist political ads running in crucial battleground states. America First Legal, a group founded by former Trump Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, is putting out radio ads as a “warning” to white Americans that President Joe Biden is putting policies in place specifically to hurt them, Politico notes.

  • Trump Jr. comments on Paul Pelosi attack, says Dems should take 'all violent crime as seriously'

    The day after Paul Pelosi was attacked in his home by an invader looking for Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump Jr. suggested Democratic lawmakers should commit to doing more to curb violence.

  • Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’

    Former President Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Francisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Trump said in an interview with Americano Media,…

  • Pelosi alleged attacker's ex stalked teen, 14 ,told him 'dating is not illegal as long as there is no sex'

    Oxane "Gypsy" Taub, the former partner of David DePape, who allegedly attacked Pelosi, is in prison for stalking and attempting to abduct a 14-year-old boy from his school in Berkeley, California.