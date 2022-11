Reuters Videos

STORY: Crowds of people in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou crashed through COVID barriers and marched down streets in chaotic scenes on Monday (November 14) night in a show of public resentment over coronavirus curbs.On Tuesday, authorities reported 17,772 new local COVID-19 infections for Nov. 14, up from 16,072 a day earlier and the most since April, even as many cities scale back routine testing after authorities announced measures last week aimed at easing the impact of heavy coronavirus curbs.