Arizona governor not compelled to carry out execution warrant, state Supreme Court rules

Gov. Katie Hobbs is not compelled to carry out an execution warrant for death row prisoner Aaron Gunches, according to an order from the Arizona Supreme Court.

The court, in a ruling issued Wednesday, says its role is to “issue a warrant of execution that authorizes the director of the state department of corrections to carry out the execution.”

But the law does not mandate the governor act on the warrant, the court said.

The court's ruling avoids a clash between Hobbs, who has said she would not order an execution in the case, and the court, which earlier had issued a writ of execution.

While the court acknowledged that the constitution provides that the governor “shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed," and that the governor is obligated to protect victims' rights to justice and due process, it said those were "mixed questions of law and fact that are not properly before us."

The court denied the petition, made by Karen Price, sister of the victim, to force the governor to enforce the warrant.

Price, however, could advocate for execution on other grounds.

What to know about Aaron Gunches

Aaron Gunches was sentenced to death in February 2008 for the 2002 murder of a man near Mesa. Gunches kidnapped and killed Ted Price in the desert off the Beeline Highway. Gunches pleaded guilty to the crimes.

Gunches initially asked for his death sentence to be carried out as soon as possible, "so that justice may be lawfully served and give closure to the victim's family."

Then-Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich responded with his own request for Gunches' execution warrant.

In January, Gunches filed a subsequent motion asking the court to withdraw his request, citing concerns about the state’s ability to execute people safely and effectively.

Later in January, Gov. Katie Hobbs announced the establishment of a death penalty independent review commissioner and appointed retired Magistrate Judge David Duncan to review Arizona's execution process. Concurrently, newly elected Attorney General Kris Mayes filed to withdraw the motion for Gunches' death warrant, effectively pausing executions in Arizona.

Despite the announcements from Hobbs and Mayes, and Gunches' own request to withdraw the motion for an execution warrant, the state Supreme Court granted the warrant, setting an execution date for April 6.

The Board of Executive Clemency also scheduled a March 23 hearing for Gunches.

Hobbs said she did not intend to proceed with the execution.

That prompted crime victim advocate Colleen Clase, representing the Price's sister Karen Price, to file a petition with the state Supreme Court asking for the sentence to be carried out.

In a joint response from attorneys for Hobbs and newly appointed Department of Corrections Director Ryan Thornell, the state argued it was not currently able to exercise “its most awesome and irreversible power.”

Thornell said in a declaration that the Department of Corrections lacks the staff “with the necessary institutional knowledge and expertise to conduct an execution.”

According to Thornell, the drugs used for executions require updated efficacy testing, and the department has not been able to identify and contract with execution team members who would administer the drugs.

