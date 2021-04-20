Arizona governor sending National Guard to southern border

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ANITA SNOW
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Tuesday he is sending 250 National Guard troops to the state's southern border with Mexico amid the increased arrivals of migrants.

The announcement came the day Customs and Border Protection held an open house at a new tent-like migrant processing center in the border community of Yuma. It is the first of two planned in Arizona to help agents process and temporarily shelter a growing number of asylum seekers arriving at the border. A similar structure is opening later this month in Tucson.

The Republican governor has quarreled with the administration of President Joe Biden over immigration policies, and he calls the situation on the border a “crisis.”

“If this administration isn't going to do anything, then we will,” Ducey said.

There was no immediate response from Customs and Border Protection officials.

The American Civil Liberties Union in Arizona said Ducey's actions “do nothing more than further militarize our border communities and stoke unnecessary and unjustified fear.”

U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, a Democrat whose district includes Arizona's southern border, said the deployment was purely political and will do nothing to resolve backlogs, improve care of unaccompanied minors, or help border communities.

The governor's office said $25 million will initially be set aside to help local and state law enforcement officers such as state troopers.

Guard members could help with medical operations at detention centers, install and maintain border cameras, collect data from public safety cameras and analyze satellite imagery for current smuggling trends, the announcement said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who also is a Republican, last month deployed about 500 members of his state's National Guard to the border in Texas, which is seeing the largest share of current arrivals

Ducey said in his announcement he will travel Wednesday to Yuma to meet with local officials and law enforcement agencies.

Officials in small Arizona border towns including Yuma, Ajo and Gila Bend have called on the federal government to help them manage small groups of asylum seekers being suddenly released in their communities by CBP officials who say they don't have capacity to hold them. The towns don't have the resources to transport the migrants to larger cities where they can get temporary shelter and logistical help reuniting with relatives elsewhere in the U.S.

An earlier statement from Customs and Border Protection said the Yuma and Tucson shelters will be similar to a soft-sided, 90,000-square-foot (about 8,360-square-meter) processing center for migrants that recently opened in Eagle Pass, Texas. One like it was temporarily erected in Yuma in 2019, when a large number of migrant arrived during the Trump administration.

The soft-sided processing centers are separate from shelters that Health and Human Services operates for unaccompanied children, who are housed separately from other migrants after processing.

CBP is turning away most adult migrants attempting to enter the U.S. under a public health order issued at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Biden administration is allowing unaccompanied minors and some families to remain, at least temporarily, while authorities determine whether they can stay through the asylum process or under another legal category.

Recommended Stories

  • Video emerges of 10-year-old migrant child abandoned at the border

    Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich reacts to video of border patrol agents encountering an abandoned migrant child on ‘Fox & Friends First.’

  • Biden thinks sending aid to Central America will solve our border problems. It won't.

    Biden may send $4 billion in aid to Central American nations, but the chances of it improving life — and stopping the flow of immigrants — are low.

  • A 6-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a car in Hollywood, police say

    A 6-year-old boy was killed after being struck by a car in Hollywood, police said.

  • The 12 jurors deliberating in the trial of Derek Chauvin

    The jury deliberating in the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd 's death, is a racially diverse group that pledged before testimony began that they could set aside any preconceptions and decide the case based on the evidence. The panel includes six white jurors and six Black or multiracial people. Here is a closer look at the panel, based on their answers to questionnaires they submitted to the court and questions during jury selection.

  • Denise Van Outen has no regrets over 90s lads' mag shoots

    She was a favourite cover star in the 90s.

  • GOP Pols Lead Protest Crackdown Just in Time for Chauvin Verdict

    Mike Ehrmann/GettyNearly a year after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police, critics of police brutality have won some legislative victories. But in that same time, waves of anti-protest laws targeting people enraged at police violence have hit statehouses nationwide.And now, just as jurors are set to begin deliberations in the murder trial over Floyd’s death, the crackdown on protesters is getting enshrined into law.As racial justice protests saw renewed momentum following deadly shootings by police in Minnesota and Illinois this month, legislators in Minnesota and Florida considered bills that would introduce new penalties for protesters. The Minnesota bill would disqualify people from student loans, food programs, rent assistance, and unemployment benefits if they are convicted of a crime at a protest. The Florida bill, signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday morning, allows for sweeping crackdowns on protests, including new penalties for people arrested at them, and new immunity for people who hit protesters with vehicles.Florida and Minnesota are hardly the only states eyeing anti-protest laws. Amid protests last year over Floyd’s death—estimated to be the largest demonstrations in U.S. history—35 states proposed at least 93 bills aimed at protesters. But Florida’s newly passed law, and Minnesota’s recently proposed bill, represent the vanguard of this legislation as protests enter their second year, and as rage at police killings is surging under a new administration in Washington.Chicago Protesters March Over ‘Sick and Sad’ Police Killing of 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo Minnesota’s new bill was introduced on April 8, as the state prepared for new protests during the trial of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering Floyd last year. The bill would become newly relevant three days later, when a Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. Wright’s killing ignited new protests in Brooklyn Center and across the country. Police conducted mass arrests at those protests, detaining more than 100 people on Friday night alone.If the bill passes, anyone convicted of a crime at those protests will be barred from receiving state benefits. (Its sponsor, state Senator David Osmek, did not immediately return a request for comment.)That includes “any type of state loan, grant, or assistance, including but not limited to college student loans and grants, rent and mortgage assistance, supplemental nutrition assistance, unemployment benefits and other employment assistance, Minnesota supplemental aid programs, business grants, medical assistance, general assistance, and energy assistance.”Many protesters arrested after Floyd’s death were college students, the Minnesota Daily previously noted.Arrests at protests can be easy for police to rack up, even if the accused is not committing a crime. This weekend, multiple members of the media alleged mistreatment by police while covering protests in Minnesota. One, CNN producer Carolyn Sung, said she was arrested, cuffed, and processed in jail, despite repeatedly stating that she was a member of the media. While covering protests in Minnesota last May, another CNN crew was arrested live on camera.Neither CNN crew was criminally charged, and both had the benefit of working for a highly visible media outlet. Other people arrested at protests might not be so lucky—and legislation like the newly passed Florida law would make it even easier to convict them.The Florida legislation, billed as an “anti-riot” law, denies bail for people arrested at a riot (defined as a coordinated violent disturbance by three or more people that imperils people or property) until their first court appearance. It also increases sentencing for people convicted of rioting, makes it more difficult for cities to reduce their police funding, prohibits blocking roadways, and gives drivers civil immunity for driving through protesters. (Last year’s Black Lives Matter demonstrations saw a surge in drivers hitting protesters with vehicles—and rarely getting punished for it.) The law also makes it a second-degree felony to damage statues or monuments, including Florida’s highly controversial Confederate emblems.Florida Democrats opposed the bill’s passage, arguing that its definition of “riot” was subjective, and likely to be applied unequally across different groups of protesters.The Minnesota bill, meanwhile, might face more challenges passing the state’s Democratic-majority Senate, or receiving a signature from the state’s Democratic governor. Still, its presence in the state legislature is a warning to protesters of legal challenges to come, regardless of the verdict in Chauvin’s case.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • GOP lawmakers react to Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict: 'I think the jury did its job'

    "I told everybody that this is the way the system works. I accept the jury's verdict and leave it up to the court," Senator Lindsey Graham said.

  • Church shelters call out U.S. for expelling migrants when they have capacity

    Despite the separation between church and state, the federal government depends upon religious shelters to help it cope with migration at the U.S.-Mexico border.Why it matters: The network supports the U.S. in times of crisis, but now some shelter leaders are complaining about expelling families to Mexico when they have capacity — and feel a higher calling — to accommodate them.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"They're human beings. They're here in my community, and they need help," said Sister Norma Pimentel, who runs Catholic Charities in the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas.Axios interviewed Sister Norma after a visit to the Southwest that included stops on both sides of the border.The big picture: Catholic and Protestant churches in both the United States and Mexico have built a network during the last few years to offer temporary shelter to migrants. Volunteers help them arrange travel plans, provide them food and offer donations of clothes and toiletries.Migrants at a shelter in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, told Axios that church-based shelters gave them temporary housing along the way and suggested names of places should they make it to the U.S.Only two of more than a dozen shelters in Ciudad Juárez are government-run — most are run by religious groups. U.S. churches have organized efforts to house migrant children 250 miles north near Santa Fe, New Mexico, with volunteers to speak in Spanish and Portuguese.Organizers say that despite record migrant numbers this year, they are not as overrun as in 2019.Why it matters: Ruben Garcia, director of Annunciation House in El Paso, Texas, expressed frustration the Biden administration continues expelling families to Mexico.He said his shelters are at low capacity by their standards, and there are newly opened hotels under contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement for families.What's happening: Sister Norma told Axios her shelters have been receiving 400 to 800 migrants from the Border Patrol each day, mostly parents and children.Despite that influx, "I haven't seen the numbers as high as 2019," she said, adding it may be because the Border Patrol presence is sending some migrants to other sections of the border.A plane or two holding about 135 migrants who crossed in South Texas is being sent to other border areas like El Paso and Laredo, Texas, and San Diego, California, each day, Garcia explained.Annunciation House shelters take in 30 to 35 of those migrants sent to El Paso, while the rest are expelled into Ciudad Juárez. Many expelled migrants do not understand where they are being sent.Garcia doesn't know how the ratio was decided or who made the call. The lack of transparency about who is making decisions and why is "one of the most frustrating parts," he said.Between the lines: Garcia talked about volunteers flying from all over the U.S. to help and read Axios texts from other organizations ready to assist."I am writing to let you know that we are preparing to assist when you need to send buses our way," Garcia read from one advocate who represented five religious groups who also assisted in 2019.But there is also pushback. Sister Norma said that for weeks now, they have had 10 to 12 men protesting their work, accusing them of participating in human trafficking. How you can help: Annunciation House, Catholic Charities RGV and HOPE Border Institute.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Ted Williams: I'm surprised by how much the defense used the video in Chauvin trial

    Former D.C. homicide detective Ted Williams gives his insight on the Derek Chauvin trial.

  • Letters to the Editor: No, the Bible doesn't endorse meeting indoors during a pandemic

    Why the Supreme Court erred on both biblical and constitutional grounds when it struck down California's rule on indoor religious meetings.

  • Virginia students given 'shocking' race-based survey to answer

    'The Ingraham Angle' host takes a closer look at woke 'propaganda' infiltrating schools

  • Republican Tyler Kistner announces rematch bid against U.S. Rep. Angie Craig in Minnesota

    Republican Tyler Kistner is launching a rematch bid against Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig. Driving the news: “Last election we were one of the closest elections in the country. Next election, we’re one of the top races in the country," Kistner said in an announcement video released to Axios.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Last November, Kistner, a Marine veteran from Prior Lake, lost to Craig by about 2 percentage points in the south metro's 2nd congressional district. The race was upended by a legal fight over how to proceed after the September death of a Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate who was also on the ballot. Be smart: The upcoming redrawing of political maps will determine how competitive the rematch will be.If the district grows or moves out to the south, Republicans' chances will likely improve. Of note: Kistner won a five-way GOP primary to take on Craig. It's not yet known how large the field will be in the 2022 election. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • FBI offers $5K reward for suspects who damaged communications towers in Wichita Falls

    The vandals caused the damage on the morning of Dec. 18.

  • UK lifts post-Brexit permits for truckers as trade recovers

    Britain has lifted travel restrictions on truckers that were imposed to avoid border chaos after the country’s economic split from the European Union at the end of last year. The “Kent passport” was introduced Jan. 1 to regulate Europe-bound freight traffic after the U.K. left the EU’s economic structures in the final stage of Brexit. The Department for Transport said the measures were being lifted because truckers have been arriving at the border prepared, and freight volumes between the U.K. and the EU were “at normal levels.”

  • George Floyd’s family reacts to Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdicts

    The Floyd family reacts to Derek Chauvin being found guilty on all counts.

  • Late night hosts handicap Matthew McConaughey's Texas gubernatorial odds, suggest vaccination messaging

    The COVID-19 vaccine is open to all Americans 16 and older as of Monday, and "the Biden administration is trying to get the word out," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show, skeptically. "Your idea to get kids vaccinated is putting an 80-year-old scientist on TikTok? Good luck with that. You know Biden's old when he's like, 'We need someone young and hip for the Snapchat videos. How about that kid Dr. Fauci?'" NASA successfully flew a helicopter on Mars, Fallon noted. "The flight lasted a total of 30 seconds. The men on the team said it was a complete success, while the women agreed so they wouldn't hurt anyone's feelings." And "a new poll shows Matthew McConaughey is leading Gov. Greg Abbott by 12 points in a hypothetical matchup for governor of Texas," he said. "When asked if he's actually gonna run for office, McConaughey said 'I might, I might, I might.'" The Late Show created a clearly unsolicited campaign commercial for McConaughey. One highlight of Sunday night's star-studded COVID-19 special, featuring Biden and and Barack Obama, was "when Dr. Anthony Fauci was interviewed by actor Matthew McConaughey," Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show. "Wow, the sexiest man alive was interviewed by Matthew McConaughey!" For anyone wondering, he added, "I can say categorically that Matthew McConaughey is not going to run for governor. He's going to drive a Lincoln, talking to himself the entire time." Colbert made extended, elaborate Anglo-Saxon jokes to mock Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-Ga.) short-lived America First Caucus, including a Beowulf zinger. "President Biden over the weekend attended the confirmation of his grandson," Late Night's Seth Meyer said, "but then Mitch McConnell said it's too close to an election and put all confirmations on hold." Jimmy Kimmel spent most of his monologue in a mutual fascination loop with MyPillow chief Mike Lindell, but he also had some ideas for promoting COVID-19 vaccines to the Republican and white evangelical men opposed to getting inoculated. "I don't think a TV special or putting Dr. Fauci on Snapchat is going to do anything to convince people, these men who don't want to get the shot," he said. "There's a lot of disinformation out there, and I think the CDC should just stop trying to appeal to common sense and embrace the nonsense." Watch Kimmel Live's PSA below. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as planned

  • 5 easy ways to make your phone more earth-friendly

    Did you know the carbon footprint of a cell phone is 154 pounds? The power to reduce that number is in your hands.

  • Cuomo is reportedly being investigated over his pandemic book

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) looks to be facing another investigation. New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) has opened an investigation focused on Cuomo's alleged use of state resources during the writing of a book he published about the COVID-19 pandemic last year, The New York Times reports. The attorney general had received a referral from New York's comptroller authorizing a criminal investigation. This comes after the Times reported last month that staffers and aides for the New York governor worked on his book American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic. Cuomo, the Times wrote, reportedly relied on aides and staffers for "everything from full-scale edits to minor clerical work, potentially running afoul of state laws prohibiting use of public resources for personal gain." Following this reporting, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli reportedly suggested there be an investigation examining "the drafting, editing, sale and promotion of the governor’s book and any related financial or business transactions." The governor has said that some staffers volunteered to help work on his book, but Cuomo adviser Richard Azzopardi told the Times that "every effort was made to ensure that no state resources were used in connection with this project." Azzopardi also said Monday that "idea there was criminality involved here is patently absurd on its face and is just the furthering of a political pile-on." Cuomo has already been facing an investigation focused his administration's handling of data on COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, as well as an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him. The governor has continued to resist calls to resign amid these scandals. More stories from theweek.comAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as plannedThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watching

  • Heidi Klum Is Boho-Chic in a Flowing White Dress & Teetering Snakeskin Mules

    The model balanced atop these towering heels with ease.

  • What national marijuana legalization would mean for Colorado

    Colorado's cannabis industry is enjoying an era of prosperity as national attitudes toward marijuana become more relaxed.Driving the news: 17 states have legalized recreational marijuana sales and pot enjoys its highest popularity ever with 68% of adults backing legalization, according to a recent Gallup poll.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's next: Congress is discussing legislation to legalize marijuana.What they're saying: "It's not a done deal, by any means, but it's the closest we've gotten in the last couple years so we are obviously excited about it," said Nancy Whiteman, CEO of Wana Brands, a Colorado-based marijuana edibles company now in 12 states and expanding to Massachusetts soon.Why it matters: Federal legalization is the final step in the effort to legitimize Colorado’s marijuana industry.It would allow the industry access to the financial sector (such as loans for small businesses) and remove any doubt about potential enforcement actions to crack down on sales.Zoom out: The broader acceptance comes at a time in which the industry is grappling with serious challenges, from how to build equity into the business and address the legacy of the war on drugs to questions about health effects and potency.Data: Colorado Department of Revenue; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosState of play: The challenges don't seem to be slowing the cannabis industry in Colorado, where marijuana is part of the state's fabric.The state's marijuana tax es are irst pot governor who declared dispensaries re an essential business during the pandemic lockdown.Total marijuana sales topped $10 billion in January with annual numbers posting growth each year since their start in 2014.The state's marijuana tax revenues are expected to reach near $459 million in the current fiscal year.The industry's growth came as other states opened doors to marijuana and it's one reason why local leaders aren't worried about competition from broader legalization. "As other states roll out legalization, it helps to destigmatize cannabis even more," said Lisa Gee at Lightshade, an independent dispensary company with nine locations.Between the lines: The industry has evolved significantly since voters legalized recreational adult-use marijuana with Amendment 64 in the 2012 election.The initial laws to keep the industry small and controlled were relaxed to allow outside investors, public consumption and delivery.The tax revenues no longer go exclusively to education and the industry's regulation but help cover the cost of various government programs.And bud — the traditional form of marijuana — now represents less than half of sales after an explosion of new products.Of note: Livwell Enlightened Health is debuting the first Colorado TV ads for a cannabis company this week. "There's a much stronger sense this is an industry like any other industry," said Mason Tvert, a longtime marijuana advocate in Denver.Yes, but: The commercialization and growth of the industry is exactly what critics feared when Colorado legalized marijuana because it normalizes the behavior for children and makes it easier for them to get their hands on higher potency products, said Kevin Sabet, the president and CEO of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, a group critical of marijuana.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.