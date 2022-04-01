Arizona governor won't say transgender people exist

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BOB CHRISTIE
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Doug Ducey
    American businessman and politician

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey refused to say Thursday if transgender people actually exist, twice dodging direct questions on the subject just a day after he signed legislation limiting transgender rights.

The Republican worked instead to defend his signatures on bills that bar transgender girls and women from playing on girls high school and women's college sports teams and barring gender affirming surgery for anyone under age 18.

When specifically asked if he believed that there “are really transgender people,” the governor paused for several seconds before answering.

“I’m going to ask you to read the legislation and to see that the legislation that we passed was in the spirit of fairness to protect girls sports in competitive situations,” Ducey said, referring to the new law that targets transgender girls who want to play on girls sports teams. “That’s what the legislation is intended to do, and that’s what it does.”

Asked again if he believed there are “actual transgender people,” he again answered slowly and carefully.

“I ... am going to respect everyone, and I’m going to respect everyone’s rights. And I’m going to protect female sports. And that’s what the legislation does,” Ducey said.

Ducey's response was “appalling,” according to the Arizona director of the Human Rights Campaign, a national civil rights group that advocates for equality for LGBTQ people. The organization worked to ensure families and transgender young people came to the Capitol to testify against the bills as the Republican-led House and Senate considered them this session.

“It's quite shocking that he can't even address trans people or even say that he thinks they exist,” Bridget Sharpe said.

Wednesday's signing of the two transgender bills and a third that bars abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and is currently unconstitutional put Ducey right in the middle of two top issues national Republicans are highlighting in the runup to November's midterm elections.

Ducey also signed election legislation that minority Democrats said amounted to voter suppression by requiring longtime Arizonans to be thrown off the voter rolls if they did not prove their citizenship and residence location.

The governor leads the Republican Governors Association, which is charged with helping elect GOP chief executives in U.S. states. He in is the last year of his second term as Arizona governor and term limits bar him from seeking reelection.

The top Democrat in the state House, Rep. Reginald Bolding, called Wednesday “probably one of the darkest days we've seen in the history of Arizona."

“With the stroke of a pen, Gov. Ducey has hurled Arizona backwards to its ugliest past,” Bolding said Wednesday. “And today, he put in jeopardy pregnant people, transgender youth in danger and curtailed voting rights for people of color.”

Social conservative groups and the Arizona Republican Party praised Ducey's action. The Center for Arizona Policy, whose president shepherded the abortion and women's sports bills through the Legislature, called it a victory.

"Thank you, Governor Ducey, for taking a bold stand for women athletes, vulnerable children, and the unborn by putting your signature on (the bills) in the face of intense opposition from activists," Center for Arizona Policy president Cathi Herrod said in a news release she posted on Twitter.

She said the legislation protects the unborn, ensures a level playing field for female athletes and shows that “Arizona will do everything it can to protect vulnerable children struggling with gender confusion” by enacting the surgery ban.

Ducey said the surgery ban protects children from irreversible decisions.

“These are permanent surgeries of reassignment that are irreversible, and those discussions can happen once adulthood is reached,” he said.

The American Civil Liberties Association has vowed to sue over the surgery ban. U.S. Supreme Court precedent currently says women have a constitutional right to abortion until about 24 weeks of pregnancy, although it is considering whether to uphold a 15-week ban enacted in Mississippi and may overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision enshrining a woman's right to choose.

Arizona joins 13 other states in enacting laws preventing transgender girls and women from playing on girls teams. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox vetoed a transgender sports ban in his state, saying it would harm transgender girls, but the Legislature overrode the veto. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb also vetoed a sports bill, but lawmakers hope to override his action as well.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. House panel sets hearing to press for electric postal vehicles

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. House of Representatives committee said on Wednesday it will hold an April 5 hearing on U.S. Postal Service (USPS) plans to purchase electric vehicles, where lawmakers expect to push for purchases of many more zero-emission delivery trucks. Last week, USPS said it had placed an initial $2.98 billion order for 50,000 next-generation delivery vehicles from Oshkosh Corp. It said at least 10,019 of those will be electric vehicles (EVs), double its initial planned EV purchases, but some lawmakers feel that is not enough. House Oversight Committee chair Carolyn Maloney said USPS "should be leading the way, not falling behind private companies that are already moving ahead to save money and curb climate change by electrifying their fleets."

  • Commentary: Reps should support bill undoing some of the worst parts of NH abortion law

    A N.H. bill removes the invasive ultrasound requirement in early pregnancy and adds a fatal fetal diagnosis exemption to the current abortion ban.

  • Alabama Senate approves bill nullifying presidential gun orders in state

    The bill would prevent "state officers" from enforcing White House orders on firearms.

  • A key inflation gauge sets 40-year high as gas and food soar

    An inflation gauge that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve jumped 6.4% in February compared with a year ago, with sharply higher prices for food, gasoline and other necessities squeezing Americans' finances. Excluding volatile prices for food and energy, so-called core inflation increased 5.4% in February from 12 months earlier. Squeezed by inflation, consumers increased their spending by just 0.2% in February, down from a much larger 2.7% gain in January.

  • Report: US military must do more to avoid civilian deaths

    The U.S. military needs to adjust its planning, training, targeting and use of weapons in order to better avoid widespread civilian deaths and damage such as the devastating 2017 battle to liberate the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State militants, a new RAND report said Thursday. The report requested by the Pentagon reflects criticism of the military's airstrike campaign that, according to some estimates, killed more than 1,600 civilians in Raqqa, as the U.S.-led coalition worked to destroy the Islamic State caliphate that wrested control of large swaths of Iraq and Syria. “No other military works as hard as we do to mitigate civilian harm, and yet we still cause it,” said Kirby.

  • Iraqi cleric steps back, asks rivals to try form government

    A powerful Iraqi Shiite cleric said Thursday that he was stepping back for the next 40 days and giving his Iran-backed rivals the chance to form the country's next government. The surprising move by Muqtada al-Sadr comes against the backdrop of a persisting political deadlock in Iraq, five months after general elections. Al-Sadr's offer came in a tweet, in which he also called on his followers not to interfere “neither positively not negatively” as his rivals form the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Iran-backed Shiite parties, try to cobble together a Cabinet.

  • Department of Justice reignites investigation into Google Maps: report

    A U.S. antitrust investigation into Google Maps has gained steam recently following a period of lull, according to a Reuters report Wednesday.

  • Food stamp recipients are the new frontier for Target.com

    Target Corp is preparing to let shoppers use food stamps to pay for online orders, following in the footsteps of Walmart Inc and Amazon.com, in a move that could help the nation's seventh-largest retailer gain market share among lower-income shoppers. Roughly 21.7 million U.S. households use food stamps, which are mostly restricted payments to cold food items, non-alcoholic beverages and seeds and plants. Target disclosed to Reuters last week that it will begin to accept payment online with food stamps, tentatively starting in late April, through a service offered by Shipt, its delivery arm.

  • Senate bill seeks to limit NCAA investigations | College Football Enquirer

    Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss a bipartisan bill proposed by Sen. Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.) and Sen Cory Booker (N.J.) that would limit the scope of the NCAA’s investigations in the future.

  • Jeep goes airborne and crashes into Akron home, hits gutter on second story

    The front of an Akron house was heavily damaged Thursday after a Jeep hit a pole and traveled through the front yard of a home on Hawk Avenue, according to officers at the scene.

  • Washington Gov. signs state-wide Uber, Lyft driver pay guarantee into law

    Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Thursday signed into a law a minimum pay standard for Uber and Lyft drivers across the Northwestern state, the first time a U.S. state is implementing industry-wide ride-hail earnings standards. Drivers across Washington, with the exception of Seattle, will earn a minimum of $1.17 per mile and $0.34 per minute with a minimum pay of $3 per trip. Under the new law, drivers will also have access to paid sick time, family medical leave and long-term care programs, and be eligible for workers' compensation, a U.S. government-mandated program that provides benefits to workers who become injured or ill on the job.

  • Cobb County woman who claims to be nanny arrested on serial arson charges

    According to warrants, she set fires in several different places at the same apartment complex.

  • Judge strikes down parts of Florida election law; cites race

    A federal judge struck down portions of a Florida election law passed last year, saying in a ruling Thursday that the Republican-led government was using subtle tactics to suppress Black voters. The law tightened rules on mailed ballots, drop boxes and other popular election methods — changes that made it more difficult for Black voters who, overall, have more socioeconomic disadvantages than white voters, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker wrote in his ruling. “For the past 20 years, the majority in the Florida Legislature has attacked the voting rights of its Black constituents,” Walker wrote.

  • ‘Now I See’: Annalise Basso, Steven Ogg, Jay Huguley & More Board Crime Drama From Director Carissa Stutzman

    EXCLUSIVE: Annalise Basso (Snowpiercer) Tracy Campbell (House of Payne), Steven Ogg (Apple TV+’s Emancipation), Jay Huguley (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Denise Smolarek and newcomer Avalon Reign have signed on to star in the crime drama Now I See, from writer-director Carissa Stutzman and Anthem Entertainment. The film centers on Claire Moyer (Basso), a blind woman who […]

  • Column: Here are all the reasons CBS should never have hired Trump aide Mick Mulvaney for its newscast

    Staff members at CBS News are in an uproar over the news department's hiring of former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. With good reason.

  • California reparations plan advances movement, advocates say

    In the long debate over whether Black Americans should be granted reparations for the atrocity and injustices of slavery and racism, California took a big step this week toward becoming the first U.S. state to make some form of restitution a reality. The state's reparations task force tackled the divisive issue of which Black residents should be eligible — it narrowly decided in favor of limiting compensation to the descendants of free and enslaved Black people who were in the U.S. in the 19th century. Whether Tuesday's vote by the task force spurs other states and cities to advance their own proposals, and whether they adopt California’s still controversial standard for who would benefit, remains to be seen.

  • Why Republicans say they're voting against Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court

    Senate Republicans are coming out in droves against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court, citing a variety of reasons for their opposition to Presi

  • Eating two servings of this fruit weekly can reduce risk of heart disease

    “Our study provides further evidence that the intake of plant-sourced unsaturated fats can improve diet quality and is an important component in cardiovascular disease prevention,” the study’s lead author said.

  • Tennessee legislature passes residency bill that would disqualify Trump-backed candidate

    A bill to place residency requirements on Tennessee congressional candidates cleared its final hurdle in the General Assembly on Monday.

  • The leaders of extremist Jewish group Lev Tahor were sentenced to 12 years in prison for kidnapping a 14-year-old girl for an illegal marriage

    Nachman Helbrans had plotted to kidnap the girl again while he was still in jail ahead of his kidnapping trial.