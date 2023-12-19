Arizona House Fire Kills Five Children While Dad Is Out Shopping

Five children ages 2, 4, 5, 11 and 13 were killed in a house fire in Arizona Saturday, authorities said. The father of four of the kids was out of the house on a Christmas shopping trip for two-and-a-half hours, apparently leaving the children unattended. They were found on the second floor of a two-story duplex. Investigators determined that the fire started downstairs and traveled up the staircase, preventing the children from exiting. Four of the children were siblings and the 11-year-old boy was a relative of the family visiting the home. Neighbors reportedly tried to rescue the kids using a ladder and breaking in through the garage, but were unsuccessful. Over $10,000 have been raised on GoFundMe to support the families, and the investigation into the fire is ongoing.

