Arizona human trafficking suspect captured in Kansas, authorities say
Twelve people from Arizona were being human trafficked by a man who was caught in Kansas, authorities said.
On Oct. 12, the Wallace County Kansas Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on suspicion of human trafficking.
"The male subject was transporting twelve people from Arizona to an unknown destination. The twelve displaced victims were transported to the Boarders Inn & Suites in Syracuse, Kansas," authorities said.
At around 6:10 a.m. the next day, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call with someone saying a man was trying to take the displaced victims "by force" from the motel they were at. The suspect then left the motel in a van.
Hours later at around 9:40 a.m., the van was found in a parking lot in Syracuse, Kansas. The suspect was found in a nearby restaurant, and he was arrested.
"The investigation revealed the suspect is related to a human trafficking organization out of the Phoenix, Arizona area. The suspect was identified as Antonio Castro Tienda 51 Mesa, Arizona," authorities said.
This story was reported from Phoenix, Arizona.