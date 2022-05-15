Arizona inmate mistakenly released from jail after pretending to be another inmate

An inmate in Arizona was mistakenly released Thursday after he assumed the identity of another inmate, authorities said.

Anthony Pena was released from jail at 2:20 a.m. when he pretended to be another inmate, FOX10 Phoenix reported, citing the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Officers realized at around 9:30 a.m. that Pena had been mistakenly released, according to AZFamily.

The sheriff's office said it was working with the courts to issue a warrant for Pena's arrest.

Phoenix police had earlier booked Pena into jail on drug charges and for failing to appear in court. His bond had been set at $250, the outlets reported.

No further details were immediately available.