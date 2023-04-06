Arizona judge will decide if more time or evidence is needed in execution warrant dispute

A Maricopa County Superior Court Judge will determine if more time is needed or if an evidentiary hearing is necessary in a dispute over the Governor's refusal to carry out the execution of Aaron Gunches.

Gunches was sentenced to death for the 2002 murder of Ted Price, a former longtime boyfriend of Gunches' girlfriend. Gunches kidnapped and shot Price multiple times in a desert area off the Beeline Highway.

The Arizona Supreme Court issued a warrant that authorized the governor to execute Gunches on April 6, but Gov. Katie Hobbs has pledged not to carry it out pending a review of the execution process.

Judge Frank Moskowitz scheduled the hearing in response to a complaint from the Price family, who claim the governor's refusal to act on a warrant for Gunches' execution amounts to a denial of their rights as crime victims as guaranteed in the Arizona Constitution.

The Superior Court hearing was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Have a news tip on Arizona courts? Reach the reporter at jjenkins@arizonarepublic.com or at 812-243-5582. Follow him on Twitter @JimmyJenkins.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona judge to decide if more time needed in execution warrant dispute