Arizona judge faces ‘super extreme DUI’ charge after whopping .219 BAC

So much for being sober as a judge.

Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Celé Hancock faces four counts of suspicion of DUI including “Super Extreme DUI.”

Prescott, Ariz., police said Hancock registered readings of .219 and .214 (nearly three times the legal limit of .08) on breathalyzer tests administered when she was taken into custody following a 4:13 p.m. traffic stop. A reading of .15 constitutes Super Extreme DUI.

Hancock, who was elected to the bench in 2010, has practiced law in Arizona for 27 years, CBS affiliate Arizona’s Family reported. She appeared to be sober enough to understand she was in serious trouble when she reportedly consented to two more sobriety tests after a field test determined she was drunk.

“Sure, it does not matter,” she said. “My career is already over.”

Yavapai County Superior Court issued a statement saying it would gather “as much information as possible” regarding Hancock’s arrest. She eventually told law enforcement she wanted to consult with an attorney.

Police reportedly came upon the judge while responding to a report of an intoxicated woman stumbling through a Safeway grocery store. When she drove her Toyota 4Runner out of the parking lot and onto Montezuma Street, officers made their move.

“Umm... I’m going back to Safeway to get my wallet,” she reportedly slurred.

Police said Hancock tried to explain she was in Safeway picking up seizure medication. The judge was cited and released following a successful blood draw.

Her father is a retired judge, according to the legal site Trellis, which reports Hancock began her legal career as a Maricopa County prosecutor. The University of Arizona graduate also worked with the FBI.

