Arizona judge rejects governor-elect's request to sanction election denier Lake

36
Ismail Shakil
·2 min read

By Ismail Shakil

(Reuters) - An Arizona judge on Tuesday rejected Democratic Governor-elect Katie Hobbs's request to sanction defeated Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake over her failed effort to overturn the state's election results.

Lake had filed a lawsuit alleging voter fraud and challenging the counting and certification of the November electoral contest in a bid to be declared the winner despite a lack of evidence. The suit was rejected by the Superior Court in Maricopa County on Saturday.

On Monday, Hobbs and Maricopa County deputy attorney asked the court to sanction Lake and her attorneys, alleging that Lake had filed a "groundless" lawsuit for a "frivolous pursuit."

Sanctions are usually in the form of a financial penalty imposed by a judge for violation of a court rule or misconduct. Hobbs had asked the court to award her over $600,000 to compensate for fees and expenses accrued in defending against Lake's lawsuit.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson said in Tuesday's ruling that Lake's claims in the lawsuit were not groundless.

"The fact that plaintiff (Lake) failed to meet the burden of clear and convincing evidence ... does not equate to a finding that her claims were, or were not, groundless and presented in bad faith," Thomson wrote in the judgment.

The lawsuit had targeted Hobbs, who is currently Arizona's secretary of state and becomes governor next week, along with top officials in Maricopa County. Lake's suit claimed "hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots infected the election" in Maricopa, the state's most populous county.

Lake, a former television news anchor, was one of the most high-profile Republican candidates in the midterm elections to embrace former Republican President Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud in 2020.

She lost the governor's race to Hobbs but refused to concede and continued making unconfirmed claims about election improprieties on her Twitter feed.

Lake was one of the most prominent of the Trump-aligned Republican candidates who lost battleground state races in the midterm elections.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Recommended Stories

  • Lake on hook for $33K in witness fees in failed challenge

    A judge has ordered Kari Lake, the Republican who lost the Arizona governor’s race, to pay $33,000 in fees for witnesses who helped defend election officials against Lake’s failed challenge of her defeat to Democrat Katie Hobbs, but rejected a request for hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees for the attorneys who defended the officials. In an order Tuesday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson declined to impose sanctions against Lake and her lawyers, saying Lake’s failure to prove her case doesn’t “equate to a finding that her claims were, or were not, groundless and presented in bad faith.” Thompson, who was appointed by former Republican Gov. Jan Brewer, pointed to a statistical analysis by a pollster who had testified on behalf of Lake.

  • Arizona governor-elect asks court to sanction election denier Lake

    An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected Lake's lawsuit that challenged the counting and certification of the November electoral contest in a bid to be declared the winner despite a lack of evidence of voter fraud. Hobbs joined a motion by Maricopa County for sanctions on Lake and her attorneys in which the county's deputy attorney Thomas P. Liddy wrote Lake filed a "groundless" lawsuit for a "frivolous pursuit," court documents showed. "It is past time to end unfounded attacks on elections and unwarranted accusations against elections officials."

  • Judge in Kari Lake case rejects sanctions, awards $33,000 in legal fees

    The judge in Kari Lake's election challenge rejected requests for sanctions but granted $33,000 to pay for expert witnesses hired by Katie Hobbs.

  • Judge denies Hobbs request to sanction Lake over Arizona election claims

    An Arizona judge on Tuesday rejected a request to sanction Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) over her lawsuit challenging her defeat. Maricopa County and Katie Hobbs (D), in her capacities as both governor-elect and secretary of state, had asked the judge to require Lake and her legal team to pay all parties’ attorneys’ fees,…

  • Kari Lake loses her lawsuit. Now it's time for her to offer Arizona a gift

    This being Christmas, it would seem a good time for Kari Lake to offer Arizona a gift. Lake should concede the governor's race.

  • Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs files sanctions against former candidate Kari Lake

    Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs joined sanctions against her opponent, Kari Lake, seeking reimbursement of nearly $37,000 in attorney and legal fees.

  • We want everything at Nordstrom's after-Xmas sale — up to 60% off Ugg, Tory Burch and more

    Tons of pieces are marked way down — we picked the top 20, with Adidas, Tory Burch, Levi's and Adidas in the mix.

  • Police: Mom gave birth to baby in New Hampshire woods, left newborn in freezing tent

    The adopted daughter of a former Boston Red Sox pitcher is facing charges after her newborn baby was found unclothed, freezing, and alone in the darkness in a wooded area in New Hampshire early Monday morning, officials said.

  • ‘Alex Jones Did Nothing Wrong’: Meet the Christian Nationalist Behind ‘Pastors For Trump’

    Tusla preacher Jackson Lahmeyer is building a movement to battle "demonic" Democrats and put Donald Trump back in the White House

  • Selena Gomez is all about the Always Pan — just $99 during the after-Xmas sale

    Get it all done in one, Instafamous pan at a 30% discount.

  • U.S. Supreme Court leaves pandemic-era border restrictions in place, takes up case

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday left in place for the time being a pandemic-era order allowing U.S. officials to rapidly expel migrants caught at the U.S.-Mexico border in order to consider whether 19 states could challenge the policy's end. The court on a 5-4 vote granted a request by a group of Republican state attorneys general to put on hold a judge's decision invalidating the emergency public health order known as Title 42 while it considered whether they could intervene to challenge the ruling. The states had argued lifting the policy could lead to an increase in already-record border crossings.

  • Greg Abbott pushes back on criticism after busing migrants to VP's home on freezing Christmas Eve

    Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday pushed back against the White House's sharp criticism of him busing more migrants to Washington, D.C., over the weekend -- where they arrived outside Vice President Kamala Harris' home on Christmas Eve in subfreezing temperatures. "The White House is full of a bunch of hypocrites, led by the Hypocrite-in-Chief .... Instead of their hypocritical complaints about Texas providing much-needed relief to our overrun and overwhelmed border communities, President Biden and Border Czar Harris need to step up and do their jobs to secure the border—something they continue failing to do," Renae Eze, a spokesperson for Abbott, said in a statement.

  • Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely

    The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on immigration in place indefinitely, dashing hopes of immigration advocates who had been anticipating their end this week. In a ruling Tuesday, the Supreme Court extended a temporary stay that Chief Justice John Roberts issued last week. The limits, often referred to as Title 42 in reference to a 1944 public health law, were put in place under then-President Donald Trump at the beginning of the pandemic.

  • Lavrov: Ukraine must demilitarize or Russia will do it

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday warned that Ukraine must meet Moscow’s demand for “demilitarization” and “denazification,” as well as the removal of the military threat to Russia, otherwise “the Russian army (will) solve the issue.” Sergey Lavrov also accused the West of fueling the war in Ukraine to weaken Russia, and said that it depends on Kyiv and Washington how long the conflict, which started on Feb. 24 when Russia invaded Ukraine, will last.

  • Trump Irked By Report That Ivanka, Jared Kushner Won't Bless His 2024 Run

    The former president wrote on his Truth Social platform that he “never asked” the two to be part of his 2024 campaign.

  • Trump's lawyers keep getting slammed for filing conspiratorial lawsuits. Here are the 16 sanctioned so far.

    Former President Donald Trump's election challenges have resulted in numerous sanctions for lawyers representing him or working on his behalf.

  • The gift you really wanted: Get a hot tub for only $480! This inflatable Coleman is over 50% off

    Warm up the winter with an easy-to-set up, easy to maintain machine that'll offer bubbly bliss in spades.

  • Tesla used car price bubble pops, weighs on new car demand

    Tesla buyers who waited months for their new car have had an unusual choice for much of the past two years: keep the new electric vehicle, or sell it at a profit to someone with less patience. But the days of the Tesla flip are numbered - a potential threat to new car prices that are already getting cut. Prices of used Teslas are falling faster than those of other carmakers and the clean-energy status symbols are languishing in dealer lots longer, industry data provided to Reuters showed.

  • Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County motion to sanction Kari Lake

    The motion for sanction came after a judge ruled against Lake in her lawsuit over the 2022 election, with the judge ruling that he found no intentional misconduct in the election. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.

  • Hillsborough warehouse developer sues after plan is rejected because of 'obvious bias'

    Suit claims the project was rejected for political reasons weeks before election.