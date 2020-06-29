New Arizona Law Results in Auto Insurance Premium Increases

Author Jeff Arnold Offers Advice to Manage Personal Finances

TUCSON, Ariz., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People who live and drive in Arizona should brace themselves for higher auto insurance premiums. A new law is increasing the minimum amount of coverage required and this will result in higher rates for most drivers.

Jeff Arnold, author of How to Beat Your Insurance Company, has advice to help drivers avoid paying too much.

The Arizona Department of Insurance announced that new auto insurance minimums will go into effect on July 1, 2020.

Before July 1 , drivers were required to carry $15,000 / $30,000 / $10,000 coverage. As of July 1 , drivers will need to carry $25,000 / $50,000 / $15,0000 coverage.

Any new policies purchased on or after July 1 will have the higher limits. Additionally, drivers who currently have a policy with the lower limits will see their limits automatically increased when the policy renews. When this happens, premiums will likely increase as well.

As the owner of an independent insurance agency and a policyholder himself, Jeff is passionate about insurance. After realizing that he'd paid nearly half a million in life, home, auto, health and umbrella insurance premiums over about twenty years, he was inspired to write How to Beat Your Insurance Company, a book that delivers insightful tips and strategies to avoid overpaying for coverage.

Considering Arizona's new requirements, drivers should contact their insurance agents immediately. If coverage has become unaffordable, Jeff recommends discussing coverage options. Drivers may be able to bundle coverage or secure other discounts to help them save. Many people are driving less because of the pandemic, and this may also qualify them for savings.

Jeff has more money saving tips to offer insurance buyers and he is available for interviews and guest appearances with local media to speak on this topic.

About the Author

Jeff Arnold has been in the insurance business for over thirty years. He is the author of two books on insurance: How to Beat Your Insurance Company and The Art of the Insurance Deal. He is also the president of RightSure, providing insurance solutions to policyholders in 42 states. Learn more and connect with Jeff at https://jeffarnold.com/.

