Arizona lawmaker uses racist language, demands Black colleague be ‘sat down’ in clash over voting rights bill

Arizona lawmaker uses racist language and demands Black colleague be ‘sat down’ in clash over voting rights bill (Getty/iStock)

An Arizona lawmaker used racist language and demanded that a Black colleague be “sat down” in a clash over a voting rights bill.

Republican state representative Travis Grantham interrupted Democrat Reginald Bolding as he made a speech against a voter suppression bill.

Mr Grantham, who is white, asked the house to stop Mr Bolding from speaking using a House Rule that no member shall “use language that is personally offensive”.

And in doing so he used the phrase “coloured people”, which itself is now viewed as offensive for its links to the Jim Crow era of the late 19th century.

“I feel personally that motives were arraigned of members, including myself, with regards to coloured people, Black people, whatever people this individual wants to single out, in their ability to vote, and I think it’s incorrect,” claimed Mr Grantham.

Arizona takes up voting rights. AZ Rep. Reginald Bolding (D) says new law makes it more difficult for people of color to vote.



Rep. Travis Grantham (R) responds, complaining that Bolding’s “motives were arraigned ... with regards to colored people, Black people, whatever ...” pic.twitter.com/DMrtdMOfBt — The Recount (@therecount) April 21, 2021

“I think he should be sat down and he shouldn’t be allowed to speak,” he added, seemingly treating his colleague as a child.

The Independent has reached out to both Mr Grantham and Mr Bolding for comment.

