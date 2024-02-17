Arizona lawmakers in tow at Second Amendment rally in downtown Phoenix

A nonprofit group will be hosting a Second Amendment rally on Saturday in downtown Phoenix, where Arizona representatives are slated to attend.

RidersUSA, the nonprofit hosting the event, is "a group of constitutionally minded (motorcycle) riders that get together to educate the public on issues that would affect our sovereignty of our country" according to media liaison Mike Sullivan.

Sullivan mentioned that the rally, set to take place at the state Capitol at 10 a.m., focuses on educating the public about the Second Amendment and alerting them to perceived threats against this right.

"We're going to do everything we can to fight against people who want to take it away," Sullivan said.

Rep. Quang Nguyen (R-LD1), Rep. Selina Bliss (R-LD10), and Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-LD5) will be attending the rally to show their support for people's right to bear arms.

Carol Gaxiola, a volunteer with the Arizona chapter of Moms Demand Action, said she was not surprised to see state lawmakers "shamefully attend" this rally considering they have spent years working to weaken our gun control laws.

“In the wake of the devastating shooting in Kansas City, it is vital that we unite and work together on proactive gun safety policies aimed at preventing similar tragedies in the future. Our movement remains steadfast in working with lawmakers on both sides on gun safety measures that protect Arizona families from senseless acts of gun violence,” she said.

Right to bear arms

Everytown, a gun control advocacy group, ranks Arizona as No. 42 in the country for gun law strength. The National Rifle Association also points out that Arizona does not mandate the licensing of owners, a permit to carry, a permit to purchase, or the registration of firearms.

When questioned about specific attacks on the Second Amendment, Sullivan cited misinformation being propagated by politicians as a notable concern.

"We hear about red flag laws. We hear about universal background checks. I mean, these are all buzzwords that these people use to basically cover for some way that they're going to infringe on that right," insisted Sullivan.

For RidersUSA, the right to bear arms is absolute and originates not from the government but from God.

"I do not believe there should be any restriction on your right that has been granted to you by a higher power," Sullivan said. While the group emphasizes the significance of education on the Second Amendment, they do not presently provide instruction to their members on gun safety.

"Child safety locks and keeping guns locked up are all important things that people should know about. But are we specifically involved in teaching people about that? No, we are not," Sullivan said.

The rally occurs only three days following a shooting in Kanas City resulting in one death and twenty-two injuries, marking the 50th mass shooting of 2024 according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Sullivan extended his condolences to the victims of the shooting but contended that having more armed individuals could potentially reduce mass shootings. He referenced Stephen Willeford, who intervened in a shooting in Sutherland Springs using his personal firearm. Willeford will be a featured speaker at the event.

"We don't really ever hear too much about that because that's not something in the narrative that people like to talk about," Sullivan said.

Similarly unperturbed by mass shootings, the Republican Party of Arizona persists in opposing what it perceives as efforts to curtail the Second Amendment. Arizona Republicans are presently seeking to revive Senate Bill 1198, aiming to prevent universities from prohibiting concealed carry. Gov. Katie Hobbs is expected to veto the bill, as she did last year.

Nguyen, Bliss, and Biasiucci were not immediately available to comment.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Second Amendment rally in Phoenix with state lawmakers in tow