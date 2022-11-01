Arizona’s Libertarian Senate Candidate Quits and Endorses Masters
(Bloomberg) -- The Libertarian candidate running for Senate from Arizona, Marc Victor, is dropping out and endorsing Blake Masters, offering the Republican a potential boost in the close race that could determine control of the chamber.
The move, announced in a video released on Tuesday, could help Masters in the final days of his race to unseat Democratic Senator Mark Kelly.
“While we don’t see eye to eye on everything, I feel very confident after that conversation that Blake Masters is going to do everything that he possibly can to further the interests of the Live and Let Live Global Peace Movement,” Victor said. “There are no perfect choices here. We have to recognize that.”
In the most recent New York Times/Siena College poll released Monday, Victor was polling at just 1%. Kelly has held a steady but narrow lead in the polls ahead of next week’s vote, and even a small move toward Masters could help him.
Voting has already begun in Arizona, where many people vote early and by mail, minimizing the impact of Victor’s late decision to drop out.
--With assistance from Megan Howard.
