Arizona Lithium (ASX:AZL) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, Arizona Lithium (ASX:AZL) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 138%. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So notwithstanding the buoyant share price, we think it's well worth asking whether Arizona Lithium's cash burn is too risky. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Arizona Lithium's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In December 2021, Arizona Lithium had AU$20m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$3.9m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 5.0 years from December 2021. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Arizona Lithium's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that Arizona Lithium has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced AU$27k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. With the cash burn rate up 21% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but investors should be mindful of the fact that will shorten the cash runway. Arizona Lithium makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Easily Can Arizona Lithium Raise Cash?

While Arizona Lithium does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$195m, Arizona Lithium's AU$3.9m in cash burn equates to about 2.0% of its market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

Is Arizona Lithium's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Arizona Lithium is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. While its increasing cash burn wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. On another note, Arizona Lithium has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

