Arizona man accused of faking his own kidnapping to get out of going to work

Jamie Johnson
·2 min read
Brandon Soules was found with his hands tied behind his back and a gag in his mouth - Coolidge Police Department
It was supposed to be the perfect ruse to get out of work, but it ended up with a week-long police investigation and the prospect of jail time.

Brandon Soules, a 19-year-old man from Arizona, has been accused of faking his own kidnapping - including binding his own wrists, gagging himself and inventing a story about assailants searching for hidden treasure in the desert - all so he didn’t have to turn up to his job at a tyre shop.

Police in Coolidge, a city of about 13,000 people, south east of Phoenix were called at 5:25pm on February 10 to reports of an injured man lying near some train tracks.

They found Mr Soules with his hands bound behind his back with a belt and a bandana stuffed in his mouth.

According to a statement released by the local police, Mr Soules said that two masked men kidnapped him, hit his head, knocking him unconscious, and drove him around in a vehicle before they left him in the area he was found. He claimed he was targeted because his father had a large amount of money hidden throughout the desert, the New York Times reported.

Brandon Soules was arrested after the police say he falsely claimed that he had been abducted - Coolidge Police Department
Brandon Soules was arrested after the police say he falsely claimed that he had been abducted - Coolidge Police Department

An extensive investigation was conducted by Coolidge detectives who say his story was fabricated and no kidnapping or assault occurred.

Mr Soules was arrested a week later for False Reporting and officers said he admitted during an interview that he made up the story as an excuse to get out of work.

He was released by police and will attend court at a later date.

On social media, Mr Soules’ Facebook profile lists him as “former tyre guy” at The Tire Factory in Coolidge.

During his 14 months at the company, he says he collected used tyres from across the state and helped to fit them to cars.

When contacted, the Tire Factory confirmed that Mr Soules is no longer an employee but refused to comment any further.

Online court records did not list a lawyer for Mr Soules who might comment on his behalf.

