Arizona man allegedly stuffed 183 pets into a freezer, while some were still alive

Michael Patrick Turland, 43, of Arizona, is facing animal cruelty charges after he alleged placed numerous animals - some still alive - inside a freezer he rented. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

An Arizona man is facing animal cruelty charges after police found he had shoved 183 of his pets into a freezer, including some that reportedly were still alive when they entered.

Michael Patrick Turland, 43, allegedly filled the cooler with dead dogs, rabbits, birds, lizards, turtles, mice and other animals, according to The Associated Press.

Mohave County deputies found the animals on 3 April after a woman complained that Mr Turland had borrowed her snakes for breeding but never game them back. According to the deputies, the owner of a home in Golden Valley who previously rented to Mr Turland found the freezer and its contents, then notified the woman who lent him the snakes. She then notified the deputies.

The Sheriff's Office said the animals were kept in a "large-sized chest freezer" and noted that the positioning of the creatures suggested that some were likely alive when they entered the freezer.

Mr Turland was arrested on Wednesday after deputies returned to the property.