Arizona man arrested for assault and attempted kidnapping of pregnant real estate agent

(Tucson Police Department)

A suspect has been arrested in the alleged assault and attempted kidnapping of a pregnant real estate agent in Tucson, Arizona.

Juan Nunley Jr was arrested in El Paso, Texas, on 7 December as a fugitive from Arizona and booked into the county jail under the alias Donasti Davonsiea.

Authorities said the attack happened at a home near Glenn Street and Mountain Avenue on Saturday 8 October.

The realtor was showing a house to a prospective buyer when Davonsiea assaulted her with a weapon and tried to physically restrain her.

She was able to escape and called 911. Her injuries from the attack led to a miscarriage three days later, KOLD News 13 reports.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Davonsiea and obtained a warrant for his arrest for manslaughter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted armed kidnapping.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, he has been convicted in Pima County of numerous crimes within the past 20 years.

These include second-degree burglary and weapons misconduct in 2003 for which he was sentenced to five and half years for burglary and one and half years for a second-degree escape charge that year.

He was convicted of weapons misconduct again in 2011 and sentenced to three and a half years, and then theft and attempted trafficking of stolen property in 2015, for which he received a sentence of seven years.

In 2018 he was also convicted in Graham County for second-degree escape and sentenced to two years.

Tucson Police Department was offering a reward of $13,000 for information leading to Davonsiea’s arrest in connection with the attack on the realtor.