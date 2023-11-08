Arizona man arrested after body found in trunk of car in Huntington Beach

A call regarding a home disturbance in Huntington Beach led to authorities discovering a body in the trunk of a car, and now an arrest has been made. The original call came in late Monday afternoon around 5:15 p.m. from a home in the 17000 block of Friml Lane, according to a press release from the Huntington Beach Police Department. Upon arriving and conducting a preliminary investigation, officers were able to locate the body of a female in the back of a sedan parked nearby. "She had passed away under suspicious circumstances," HBPD said, noting that no obvious signs of trauma were found on the woman's body. KTLA's Shelby Nelson reports on Nov. 7, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/body-found-in-trunk-outside-home-leads-to-homicide-investigation/

