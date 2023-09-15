The Coconino County Sheriff's Office used vehicles vehicle outfitted with special tracks for snow and mud.

A man was arrested after Coconino County officials said he fled from deputies responding to a domestic violence report.

According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, 51-year-old Aaron Rose was taken into custody without incident at around 10 p.m. Thursday. A resident in the Valle area called the Sheriff's Office stating they had Rose held at gunpoint on their property.

Earlier that morning, Rose had been identified as the suspect in a domestic violence report where a victim had been assaulted throughout the evening, the Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Deputies responded to the area near Amherst Street in Valle where they were advised that Rose had fled and was likely armed.

During the search of an "associated residence," deputies were fired upon from a ridge line by an unknown subject with a gun, according to officials.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Meg Miller could not confirm that Rose was the one who fired at deputies, telling The Arizona Republic that the incident remained under investigation.

Rose was interviewed by detectives and booked into the Coconino County Sheriff's Detention Facility in Flagstaff on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/dangerous instrument and burglary, according to officials.

"CCSO would like to thank the residents of the Valle Community for their support and assistance. We would also like to thank the Northern Arizona Multiagency Tactical Team, Flagstaff Police Department, AZ Department of Public Safety, the US Marshals Service, the Flagstaff Fire Department, and the High Country Fire Department for their assistance in bringing this situation to a peaceful conclusion and apprehension of the suspect," the Sheriff's Office said.

No other information was released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona man arrested in connection with domestic violence incident