Arizona man arrested in father's Tucson murder, police say he attempted to flee country

A Tucson man faces possible charges in the death of his father, according to police.

Jorge Hernandez, 58, had not shown up to work and was checked on by his family at his residence at near Roger Road and North Fairview Avenue on Thursday, where they found him dead with gunshot trauma, Tucson Police Department said.

Homicide detectives were contacted and took over the investigation. They processed the scene and interviewed neighbors and family, which led them to identify the suspect as Piero A. Hernandez, the victim's son, police said.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Hernandez and soon learned that he had traveled to the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and was attempting to flee the country, according to police.

Tucson Police detectives worked with Homeland Security Investigations to contact Customs & Border Protection Agents (CBP) at LAX. CBP agents arrived at the airport gate which Piero Hernandez was scheduled to depart from in time to detain him without incident, police said.

On Saturday, Piero Hernandez was being held at the Los Angeles County Jail and was awaiting extradition back to Arizona.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tucson man arrested in father's murder in attempt to flee country