Arizona man arrested for having loaded gun at Pittsburgh International Airport

An Arizona man was arrested on Friday for having a loaded gun at a Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint.

When the man unzipped his laptop bag at the security checkpoint, the .380 caliber gun, loaded with five bullets, fell onto the floor. Transportation Security Administration officers took possession of the gun and contacted the police, who confiscated the weapon and arrested the man on a weapons charge.

The man also faces a federal financial civil penalty of up to $15,000.

“There is absolutely no excuse for bringing a firearm to one of our checkpoints,” said TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport Karen Keys-Turner. “Travelers are responsible for the items that they have in their possession. I strongly encourage gun owners to take a few moments before they come to the airport to refresh their familiarity with the proper procedures on how to pack a gun for a flight. Firearms should never be brought to the security checkpoint in carry-on luggage. Responsible gun owners know this.”

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh Public Safety aware of ‘use of force’ by officers during arrest, incident under review Pittsburgh police trying to find missing 13-year-old last seen in Beechview area Saturday 24-year-old killed in wrong-way crash on Route 43 in Washington County VIDEO: Protest held in Garfield in support of suspect in standoff situation DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts