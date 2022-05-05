Arizona man arrested for robbing Chinese restaurant twice at gunpoint in less than a month

A man suspected of robbing a Chinese restaurant in Tucson, Arizona, two times earlier this year has reportedly been arrested.



Adam Lloyd Carlson, 45, robbed Golden Dragon restaurant at 4704 E. Sunrise Dr. near Swan Road for the first time on Feb. 17 at around 7:46 p.m, according to the authorities.



Officials at the Pima County Sheriff's Department said the suspect stepped into the establishment and looked at the menu. He took out his gun and told the cashier to retrieve money from the cash register.



The second robbery reportedly occurred at around 7:26 p.m. on March 10, barely a month after the initial incident. The cashier managed to call 911 after seeing a gun in the suspect’s front pocket, forcing him to flee.





Image: Pima County Sheriff's Department





The authorities described the then-unidentified suspect as a 6-foot-tall Caucasian man in his 50s to early 60s with an average build and glasses, a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans. They said he brandished a green pistol during both incidents.



Carlson is now being held at Pima County Jail on two counts of armed robbery. No bond has been established as of Wednesday.



Feature Image via Pima County Sheriff's Department

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Deceased train driver in Japan awarded 45 cents after his pay was deducted for 1-minute delay in 2020

California sheriff’s office recruit killed in freeway shooting a month before graduation

Malaysian Mom Sprays Son With Disinfectant at the Airport to Prevent Coronavirus

China Starts Doing Anal Swabs to Test for COVID-19