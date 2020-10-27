Arizona man arrested after telling Black men ‘this is a no n—- zone’

Paul Ng questioned a pair of guys recording a YouTube show in Scottsdale. Things spiraled from there.

An Arizona man has been arrested after he accosted two young Black men outside of his mixed-use commercial/residential property over the weekend.

As seen in captured video, the man, Paul Ng, stopped the pair, who were reportedly recording a YouTube show, and inquires what they are photographing. Asking Ng why he is interested in their presence, the young man says, “Do you know a lot of white men are doing racist things in this world, sir?”

Paul Ng questioned a pair of Black men who were reportedly recording a YouTube show in Scottsdale, Arizona and told them they were in “a no [n-word] zone.” He was subsequently arrested.

Ng responds, “I am a racist. I am a racist.”

“Okay, that’s fine. So what’s your point? Why are you here?” the young man asks.

“Because this is a no [n-word] zone,” Ng replies.

Read More: Philadelphia police fatally shoot Walter Wallace, 27; protesters take to the streets

The young man paraphrases the statement, saying that it can’t be a “no [n-word] zone” because “I’m here.”

He tells Ng to step back; neither man is wearing a face-covering amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Ng mentions that they should be “six feet.”

The young man says that he feels threatened and tells Ng that if he touches him or his friend, that he is “going to lay his bitch-ass down.”

Read More: LeBron James, CNN to partner on Tulsa race massacre documentary

Ultimately, the young man who identifies himself as “a famous YouTuber” shows the business where Ng is using a leaf blower, saying that it was his establishment. According to the Phoenix New Times, that business clarified that Ng lives in an apartment upstairs and is not associated with the store.

The young man, LilAJDre, shared the video on his IG TV channel and YouTube page, and it has racked up hundreds of thousands of views. It was also shared by activist Shaun King, whose massive following helped the incident rack up over a million views.

Read More: Kenya Barris to make directorial debut with Richard Pryor biopic

Ng was arrested with disorderly conduct by Scottsdale Police.

Story continues

The man was previously an independent contractor with Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, a luxury real estate firm. They issued a statement that said Ng had been fired and his license severed.

The company also said they plan to donate some of Ng’s previous commissions to charity.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!



The post Arizona man arrested after telling Black men ‘this is a no n—- zone’ appeared first on TheGrio.