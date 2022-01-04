Arizona man charged with drug, firearm and ammunition possession after traffic stop

Jan. 4—WORTHINGTON — Arizona resident Michael McWilliams has been charged with two felony-level counts of firearm and ammunition possession after being convicted of a violent crime. McWilliams, 32, is also charged with two counts of fifth-degree drug possession for allegedly having methamphetamine and more than 42.5 grams of marijuana in his possession. Both are felony-level offenses.

On Dec. 30, a Worthington police officer observed a blue Porsche approaching the roundabout on Minnesota 60 at a high rate of speed. The Porsche entered the roundabout while a semi-truck was traveling through it. The Porsche quickly slowed, causing it to slide in front of the semi. The officer observed the Porsche had a paper license plate displayed from a rental company, dated Nov. 24, 2021.

The officer made a traffic stop after the Porsche pulled up to pump at the Holiday gas station on the corner of Oxford Street and Humiston Avenue. The officer spoke with the driver, who was identified by his Arizona driver's license as McWilliams, and was the only person in the vehicle. McWilliams told the officer he had rented the Porsche from a company in Scottsdale, Arizona, and that he was traveling from St. Paul to Arizona to return it. McWilliams showed the officer a picture of the rental agreement.

The officer ran McWilliams driver's license and learned that he had three active warrants for his arrest — two from Colorado and one from California. Dispatch confirmed the warrants with the three jurisdictions. Colorado requested McWilliams be held without bond. The officer arrested McWilliams for the outstanding warrants and towed the vehicle to the law enforcement center for safekeeping until the owner could be contacted, and an inventory search was conducted.

During the search officers located a red suitcase which, according to the report, contained a Ziploc bag with white residue that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. The suitcase also contained paperwork with McWilliam's name on it, a checkbook with the name Kenneth Brown, and hair extensions that matched McWilliam's. Officers also found a pink bag in the front trunk, allegedly containing a Ziplock bag with what appeared to be 56.7 grams of marijuana, packaging included.

Officers also reportedly found a gun magazine with one 40 mm bullet and six 9 mm bullets inside. The 40 mm bullet in the magazine appeared to be a match with 11 rounds also found in the pink bag. A grey and white bag containing one loose 9 mm round was also located, as well as a Smith and Wesson .40 pistol, with one bullet in the chamber and six in the magazine. An unopened pack of hypodermic needles and 9.09 grams of marijuana were also reportedly located under the front seat.

McWilliams has two prior felony drug convictions from Maricopa County, Arizona, in 2011, both of which are considered crimes of violence under Minnesota law.

If convicted, McWilliams faces a maximum sentence of 15 years imprisonment with a mandatory minimum of five years and/or a $30,000 fine for each of the firearm and ammunition possession charges. Both of the drug possession charges carry a maximum sentence of no less than three years imprisonment or no more than five years, a $10,000 fine, or both.