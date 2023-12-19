Arizona man charged with making threats against federal agents

An Arizona man has been charged with making threats against federal officials.

Michael Lee Tomasi, 37, of Rio Verde, was arrested Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Tomasi is accused of threatening FBI agents, a judge, and elected officials while he was living in Arizona and Colorado.

According to court records, Tomasi made threats in an online forum called www.patriots.win.

The comments included derogatory remarks about current and former federal officials, who Tomasi said should be tortured and killed, according to a redacted copy of the indictment of Tomasi.

Tomasi also expressed his desire to rape a female member of Congress, the indictment states.

"The threats of violence against public officials alleged in this indictment are abhorrent," said U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in a statement. "The defendant is specifically charged with threatening to kill FBI agents and other FBI employees just for doing their jobs."

On Monday, Tomasi entered a plea of not guilty on all counts. He faces decades in prison and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines if convicted.

